Speak Out 7-28-22

Citizens in Scott City keep mowing their lawns and throwing it on the street. On the back of the water bills it notes not to do this. One place is back and across the street by the police station. It is dangerous to people riding motorcycles and bicycle as it may cause them to lose control. Also it gets in the storm drains. Can't it be stopped?
The ghost bicycle in memory of the man involved in the fatal crash on Lexington has been in place for more than a week. It's chained to a public sign. While I understand the concept and have deep sympathy for the family of the man, it's time for the bike to be removed.
I'm proud our police and community stand against allowing transient people from homesteading in our city. With all the programs and jobs we have available for people, there is only one reason they are homeless. They are unwilling do what is asked for support from the programs or to work and support themselves. It is their own decisions that have decided their predicament, not our lack of empathy. Become a productive member of our community or move on.
