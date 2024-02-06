Speak Out 7-28-22

Ghost bike

The ghost bicycle in memory of the man involved in the fatal crash on Lexington has been in place for more than a week. It's chained to a public sign. While I understand the concept and have deep sympathy for the family of the man, it's time for the bike to be removed.

Homeless problem

I'm proud our police and community stand against allowing transient people from homesteading in our city. With all the programs and jobs we have available for people, there is only one reason they are homeless. They are unwilling do what is asked for support from the programs or to work and support themselves. It is their own decisions that have decided their predicament, not our lack of empathy. Become a productive member of our community or move on.