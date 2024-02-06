Speak Out 7/28/17

Short summer

How did it get started that school ends the middle of May and begins the middle of August? Jackson begins Aug 10. That is sad. Kids should be out looking for lighting bugs and counting stars instead of heading for bed. 8:45 p.m. and the sun is still giving us a soft light.

Riding bicycle

Unfortunately, I have had to stop riding my bicycle due to a marked increase in distracted drivers, drowsy drivers, drunken drivers, dumb drivers and downright disturbed drivers I have been encountering on our roads -- morning, noon and night.

Make America Great

I wake up every morning so happy, and thank God that Donald J Trump is my president. MAGA