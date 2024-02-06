Speak Out 7/28/17

How did it get started that school ends the middle of May and begins the middle of August? Jackson begins Aug 10. That is sad. Kids should be out looking for lighting bugs and counting stars instead of heading for bed. 8:45 p.m. and the sun is still giving us a soft light.
Unfortunately, I have had to stop riding my bicycle due to a marked increase in distracted drivers, drowsy drivers, drunken drivers, dumb drivers and downright disturbed drivers I have been encountering on our roads -- morning, noon and night.
I wake up every morning so happy, and thank God that Donald J Trump is my president. MAGA
Cape Public School Superintendent Neil Glass is to be commended for his passionate commitment to the necessary goal of educating the whole child, working to meet the physical and emotional, as well as the academic needs of each child. A recent ideological criticism of Glass, published in Speak Out, was notable in the painful sense that it was the product of a person who has no knowledge as to what goes on in our wonderful public school system.
Why did the city fathers shrink Broadway and make it so narrow? And when those trees grow larger you will have to be Tarzan to swing along the street. That was a really dumb idea and hazardous to drive along. Why don't they let residents vote on these things? And those sculptures are not pretty either.
Shipping containers as buildings? Just stack mobile homes, they already have rooms, windows and wiring.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.