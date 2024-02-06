All sections
Opinion
July 28, 2017

Speak Out 7/28/17

Kids should be out looking for lighting bugs and counting stars instead of heading for bed. 8:45 p.m. and the sun is still giving us a soft light...

Short summer

How did it get started that school ends the middle of May and begins the middle of August? Jackson begins Aug 10. That is sad. Kids should be out looking for lighting bugs and counting stars instead of heading for bed. 8:45 p.m. and the sun is still giving us a soft light.

Riding bicycle

Unfortunately, I have had to stop riding my bicycle due to a marked increase in distracted drivers, drowsy drivers, drunken drivers, dumb drivers and downright disturbed drivers I have been encountering on our roads -- morning, noon and night.

Make America Great

I wake up every morning so happy, and thank God that Donald J Trump is my president. MAGA

Cape superintendent

Cape Public School Superintendent Neil Glass is to be commended for his passionate commitment to the necessary goal of educating the whole child, working to meet the physical and emotional, as well as the academic needs of each child. A recent ideological criticism of Glass, published in Speak Out, was notable in the painful sense that it was the product of a person who has no knowledge as to what goes on in our wonderful public school system.

Broadway

Why did the city fathers shrink Broadway and make it so narrow? And when those trees grow larger you will have to be Tarzan to swing along the street. That was a really dumb idea and hazardous to drive along. Why don't they let residents vote on these things? And those sculptures are not pretty either.

Mobile home

Shipping containers as buildings? Just stack mobile homes, they already have rooms, windows and wiring.

Speak Out
