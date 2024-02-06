All sections
OpinionJuly 27, 2022

Speak Out 7-27-22

The AP has finished a survey of all states that used drop boxes in the 2020 election and found that no widespread fraud was found in either Republican or Democratic districts. This debunks the idiotic claims of Donald Trump and the film "2000 Mules". What drop boxes did do was allow minorities to cast safe and legal ballots and that's why Trump's toadies demonized them and lied about fraud. The only fraud was Donald Trump!...

Drop boxes

The AP has finished a survey of all states that used drop boxes in the 2020 election and found that no widespread fraud was found in either Republican or Democratic districts. This debunks the idiotic claims of Donald Trump and the film "2000 Mules". What drop boxes did do was allow minorities to cast safe and legal ballots and that's why Trump's toadies demonized them and lied about fraud. The only fraud was Donald Trump!

Cardinals trade

Whitey Herzog recently said in an interview, "If the Cardinal's don't make deep in the playoffs this year the whole management team should be fired. They have the players to win the whole thing." Upper management continue to praise all their young talent and refuse to put a trade together to get a top tier starting pitcher or a top closer. They have many good young outfielders that could be used in a trade.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

