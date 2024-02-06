Speak Out 7/27/20

Blue Lives Matter

BLM, absolutely, BLUE LIVES MATTER. The absurdity of defunding the police is about the dumbest thing to come out of left field. If anything, the police should be given a raise for keeping us safe. Are there bad police? Yes, but you don't do away with all because of a few. New York, remember 9/11 and how the police responded along with the fire department? Or have you forgotten already? Has this nation forgotten? Apparently so. It takes a special type of person to put their life on the line every day to protect total strangers. God help this country if we have no law enforcement. Defund the police, not if I can help it. BLUE LIVES MATTER!

Liberal leaders

How anyone with one ounce of intelligence could support these uber-liberal city governments anymore is beyond me. For years, when these people wanted tax increases, they would threaten to cut vital services such as police departments if they didn't get them. Suddenly, because of political pandering, these departments are no longer necessary and being defunded. Are the people going to get their tax dollars back? If you continue to vote for these clowns, you get what you deserve!

Virtual school

Presently, the coronavirus is thriving in Southeast Missouri. And it's only going to become more prevalent, especially if we open SEMO University and area schools. Yes, we can open SEMO and send our children back to school in the name of normalcy, but there will be little that's normal about it. Masks will be a problem. Social distancing will be a problem. Frequent hand-washing will be time consuming and problematic. It may be true that kids overall appear to recover reasonably well from COVID-19, but will there be delayed side effects that emerge? And, how about their teachers, administrators, custodians, lunch ladies, and all of the various adults who will have contact with these students? Let's be realistic here. If we want to stop the spread of COVID-19, virtual instruction is our only reliable alternative at this juncture.

Inflated numbers

To the Speak Out commenter who said there are fake doctors' orders printed out to not have to wear a mask is absurd. We should not be forced to wear a mask because the numbers are very inflated. There are way too many fake positives. All over the country, people are testing positive that never even took a test. This is all about Trump. If he loses in November, it will all go away. I do have true medical conditions that I can't wear one. So to me, it's not fair.