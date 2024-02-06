All sections
OpinionJuly 26, 2022

Speak Out 7-26-22

Most young people today do not have a good work ethic, but it's not all their fault. I know several parents from many backgrounds, many who constantly complain about the jobs they have, so it isn't a surprise their children don't want to work. My parents raised me and my siblings that if you worked hard and did your best, at the end of each day it would be satisfying to know you did your best.

Work ethic

Most young people today do not have a good work ethic, but it's not all their fault. I know several parents from many backgrounds, many who constantly complain about the jobs they have, so it isn't a surprise their children don't want to work. My parents raised me and my siblings that if you worked hard and did your best, at the end of each day it would be satisfying to know you did your best. There was a time where a person couldn't find a job no matter how qualified you were and the people who had a job were grateful. Today no one wants to take personal responsibility for anything they do. They always try to blame someone else for their problems.

Prepared students

I'm responding to the Speak Out contributor who claimed that our education system is failing and that all that preparing students for college is all that is done in high schools. Both comments are so false as to be ridiculous. As an educator with over 20 years in the high school classroom, I can assure you that every teacher I know does not tailor their instruction to college preparation unless the class in question is a college prep, AP, or dual-credit course. Secondly, the vast majority of students who graduate from the majority of high schools are prepared to be successful beyond high school, be their path a job, tech school, or college. The contributor obviously is not an educator, so I invite them to put their money where their mouth is and get a teaching degree, become a teacher, and do the job before weighing in on the topic again.

Speak Out
