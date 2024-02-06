Speak Out 7-26-22

Prepared students

I'm responding to the Speak Out contributor who claimed that our education system is failing and that all that preparing students for college is all that is done in high schools. Both comments are so false as to be ridiculous. As an educator with over 20 years in the high school classroom, I can assure you that every teacher I know does not tailor their instruction to college preparation unless the class in question is a college prep, AP, or dual-credit course. Secondly, the vast majority of students who graduate from the majority of high schools are prepared to be successful beyond high school, be their path a job, tech school, or college. The contributor obviously is not an educator, so I invite them to put their money where their mouth is and get a teaching degree, become a teacher, and do the job before weighing in on the topic again.