OpinionJuly 26, 2021
Speak Out 7-26-21
So our governor is accepting COVID money for his beef farm but is limiting unemployment and health benefits for Missourians. He wants to be propped up by governmental money but denies the same to others.

COVID funds

So our governor is accepting COVID money for his beef farm but is limiting unemployment and health benefits for Missourians. He wants to be propped up by governmental money but denies the same to others.

U.S. Soccer team

The U.S. Womens Soccer team knelt before a game at the Olympics in protest of racism in our country. The team is mostly white young women. If they want to protest, why don’t these athletes protest against all the Black children being killed by Black gang members in our cities. These athletes are bringing attention to themselves and do nothing to solve our real problems in our country.

Cardinals comeback

Are the Cardinals making a comeback? After taking 2 of 3 from the Giants and 3 of 4 from the Cubs, maybe there is hope for this team. Go Cards!

Roundabout weeds

Thanks to the city for getting rid of the weeds in the Lexington roundabout. What an eyesore. I hope they will do something to keep that space nicer in the future. Flowers and nice landscaping would help.

Voting laws

Are we headed for another Civil War in this country? The federal government is trying to take away the states’ rights by imposing federal voting laws. This cannot and must not happen. Each state is a separate entity and must be able to make its own voting laws. The first Civil War was fought over states’ rights. Are we doomed to repeat history? I hope not. The federal government needs to back off on this issue and leave the states to self-government.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

