Speak Out 7/26/19

Sad job

I will say this, the Democratic Party is consistent if nothing else. The new members of Congress (A.O.C., Omar and the others} are just as out of touch with the general public as the older members (Pelosi, Waters, Schiff, Nadler) and the rest of them. What a sad bunch they are and what a sad job they are doing. Trump-Pence 2020!

Nice gesture

On Thursday, July 18, as I was walking to my car after making purchases at Farmers Market, I tripped on a stick and took a very hard fall. Immediately a lady appeared who offered to help me get up. I was quite shaken from the fall and in pain. Another lady came over with antiseptic wipes and band-aid for my elbow. Then two men came over and with the assistance of all of them, I was able to get up. They carried my bags and walked me to my car. I don't know any of them, but want them to know how much I appreciate their kindness to me. It's wonderful to know we live in a town with such good people willing to help a stranger.

Football season

The wait is nearly over. High school football season is almost here!