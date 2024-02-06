Speak Out 7/26/19

Great commentary by Jon Rust in last Wednesday's paper. Even handed, honest, realistic. All of those items are lacking in the public discourse for quite a few years now.
I have a problem with Cape and Jackson schools being overly concerned about the state requiring a later starting date. I don't understand why ending the semester before Christmas vacation is a big deal. For years that was never a factor in high school or college, and I'm not sure you can show we are any better for it! Poor babies might have to study over vacation when there is nothing else to do? The state allows extending the day to meet the required hours, so you really don't have to change the calendar much. And finally, you can always start after Labor Day like the olden days. Then the semester doesn't have to end right after Christmas. Maybe parents also might like to not be getting babysitters in mid-May if school actually went the whole month.
I will say this, the Democratic Party is consistent if nothing else. The new members of Congress (A.O.C., Omar and the others} are just as out of touch with the general public as the older members (Pelosi, Waters, Schiff, Nadler) and the rest of them. What a sad bunch they are and what a sad job they are doing. Trump-Pence 2020!
On Thursday, July 18, as I was walking to my car after making purchases at Farmers Market, I tripped on a stick and took a very hard fall. Immediately a lady appeared who offered to help me get up. I was quite shaken from the fall and in pain. Another lady came over with antiseptic wipes and band-aid for my elbow. Then two men came over and with the assistance of all of them, I was able to get up. They carried my bags and walked me to my car. I don't know any of them, but want them to know how much I appreciate their kindness to me. It's wonderful to know we live in a town with such good people willing to help a stranger.
The wait is nearly over. High school football season is almost here!
