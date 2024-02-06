All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 25, 2023

Speak Out 7-25-23

The St Louis Cardinal's have become satisfied with being average in a weak division for so long that they lost their urgency of being a World Series champion, and this year's team is a result of complacency at the top, starting with the owners and their top management. ...

Cardinals baseball

The St Louis Cardinal's have become satisfied with being average in a weak division for so long that they lost their urgency of being a World Series champion, and this year's team is a result of complacency at the top, starting with the owners and their top management. This year's team has many good individual players with much potential and too few reliable veterans along with a inexperienced manager. They fired two managers with winning records, one because the players couldn't get along with him. But could it be he expected them to perform at their best? The other was fired because he wouldn't manage the team like upper management insisted, and now we see how well it's working out this year. Tony La Russia or Whitey Herzog would never put up with this style of managing.

Public servants

Why can't our politicians be real public servants and not the self serving, agenda pushing lunatics they have become?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Biden's crimes?

It's the height of hypocrisy for the Republicans to accuse Biden and his family (the infamous "Biden Crime Family") of every crime imaginable without a shred of evidence but defend the twice-indicted Trump with endless House committee hearings featuring debunked allegations and bogus witnesses. Hard evidence is piling up against Trump and witnesses are lining up to testify against him, but the Republicans never mention that. They just do their duty and defend their cult leader at the expense of the American people and democracy.

Mall TIF

The TIF to help with the mall renovations was a slap in the face to the local developers. First of all, malls are closing across America. The tenants at the local mall struggle with the rent as it is because of low traffic throughout the year. Online shopping is hurting brick and mortar businesses. Many large retail companies have filed for bankruptcy and many more are closing stores. There is no question the mall needs renovations, but why give them tax breaks at a time where the mall concept is dying? If Cape Girardeau council was serious about bringing good paying jobs to Cape Girardeau, they would have gone after companies that Sikeston and Perryville have gotten to build their business in their smaller cities. The leadership in Cape Girardeau is the reason the city hasn't grown much the last 40 years.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lopez: The real sisterhood
OpinionNov. 20
Lopez: The real sisterhood
Prayer 11-20-24
OpinionNov. 20
Prayer 11-20-24
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 19
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
OpinionNov. 19
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
OpinionNov. 19
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
OpinionNov. 19
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
Prayer 11-19-24
OpinionNov. 19
Prayer 11-19-24
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 18
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy