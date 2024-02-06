Speak Out 7-25-23

Biden's crimes?

It's the height of hypocrisy for the Republicans to accuse Biden and his family (the infamous "Biden Crime Family") of every crime imaginable without a shred of evidence but defend the twice-indicted Trump with endless House committee hearings featuring debunked allegations and bogus witnesses. Hard evidence is piling up against Trump and witnesses are lining up to testify against him, but the Republicans never mention that. They just do their duty and defend their cult leader at the expense of the American people and democracy.

Mall TIF

The TIF to help with the mall renovations was a slap in the face to the local developers. First of all, malls are closing across America. The tenants at the local mall struggle with the rent as it is because of low traffic throughout the year. Online shopping is hurting brick and mortar businesses. Many large retail companies have filed for bankruptcy and many more are closing stores. There is no question the mall needs renovations, but why give them tax breaks at a time where the mall concept is dying? If Cape Girardeau council was serious about bringing good paying jobs to Cape Girardeau, they would have gone after companies that Sikeston and Perryville have gotten to build their business in their smaller cities. The leadership in Cape Girardeau is the reason the city hasn't grown much the last 40 years.