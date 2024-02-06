Speak Out 7-25-21

Dr. Fauci

It is sad that a true American hero like Dr. Anthony Fauci is treated so badly. His only "crime" is trying to save lives. At one time such a great man would of have been given keys to cities, ticker tape parades and have statues built to his greatness. What sad times that people do not recognize a true hero when they see one.

Stop CRT

I recently had my young teenage granddaughter ask me if critical race theory teaches us that white people are racist and Black people are victims, what was she? She is mixed. Her mom is white and dad is Black. She has a white sibling. Her mother is raising her. Her dad has nothing to do with her. I told her she should be proud of who she is and strive to be the best she can be. The color of her skin is something she didn't choose, and she is a child of God. And He has children of all races. In today's world there are many children that are of mixed races. CRT is a theory that has been taught in our schools for generations. As most people have accepted, Dr. King's dream was that we be judged by our character not the color of or skin. CRT is being used to divide us and tear our country down by the racist elites who hate what we have achieved in our country. We all should come together to fight against these corrupt leaders no matter what political party we support. Our children's future is at stake.