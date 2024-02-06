Speak Out 7/25/19

The "Ask a Foodie" writers are incredibly talented! Their descriptions and narratives make for such interesting reading plus they make you want to go try the food immediately! Excellent writing!
I wish all these sports figures that hate our country, our flag, our National anthem and our president would just leave this great country and give up their citizenship. It would not take them long to realize they made a horrible, and if I had my way a irreversible, mistake. God bless the USA.
My father was born in a European country and my maternal grandparents were born in a European country. I grew up in a community in which at least 70% of the population were either first-generation Americans or had emigrated from some other country. I never once heard any of them express disdain or hate for this country. I shall never be able to understand those who emigrate from a foreign country and then express anything from contempt to hate for these United States of America.
We should impeach the racist members of Congress, alias "The Squad," and let president Trump continue making and keeping America great.
The never-ending circle: History teaches us that when the oppressed get the power, they become the oppressors.
Thank you to the people who paid for our food at the Dairy Queen drive through on Friday evening. What a wonderful surprise! Your kindness is so appreciated.
Teachers and administrators who don't put their students first should reexamine their priorities. And, before the school year starts, maybe reconsider if this is the right profession for you.
High school coaches shouldn't curse at their players. And parents shouldn't tolerate foul language by coaches. Set a good example.
The President's campaign rally and subsequent tweets reminded me of this quote from Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran minister who finally opposed Hitler's racism and was subsequently sent to a concentration camp. "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out -- because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out -- because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out -- because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me -- and there was no one left to speak for me." Let's never forget.
Great commentary by Jon Rust in last Wednesday's paper. Even handed, honest, realistic. All of those items are lacking in the public discourse for quite a few years now.
Veterans Memorial Drive is just like every other outer road. They're a waste of taxpayer money and only used by people too lazy to drive three miles in either direction on the interstate.
The wait is nearly over. High school football season is almost here!
