Speak Out 7/25/19

Foodie reviews

The "Ask a Foodie" writers are incredibly talented! Their descriptions and narratives make for such interesting reading plus they make you want to go try the food immediately! Excellent writing!

Sports and politics

I wish all these sports figures that hate our country, our flag, our National anthem and our president would just leave this great country and give up their citizenship. It would not take them long to realize they made a horrible, and if I had my way a irreversible, mistake. God bless the USA.

Loving America

My father was born in a European country and my maternal grandparents were born in a European country. I grew up in a community in which at least 70% of the population were either first-generation Americans or had emigrated from some other country. I never once heard any of them express disdain or hate for this country. I shall never be able to understand those who emigrate from a foreign country and then express anything from contempt to hate for these United States of America.

Impeach squad?

We should impeach the racist members of Congress, alias "The Squad," and let president Trump continue making and keeping America great.

The oppressed

The never-ending circle: History teaches us that when the oppressed get the power, they become the oppressors.

Thank you

Thank you to the people who paid for our food at the Dairy Queen drive through on Friday evening. What a wonderful surprise! Your kindness is so appreciated.