All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 25, 2018

Speak Out 7/25/18

With all the changes taking place on the St. Louis Cardinals, now is the time for the Redbirds to sign Cape Girardeau native and current free agent Shae Simmons. Simmons is a talented pitcher who could help the new-look Cardinals reach the playoffs this year and beyond...

Simmons, Cardinals

With all the changes taking place on the St. Louis Cardinals, now is the time for the Redbirds to sign Cape Girardeau native and current free agent Shae Simmons. Simmons is a talented pitcher who could help the new-look Cardinals reach the playoffs this year and beyond.

Vote record

I have been interested in politics for a long time. I have voted in virtually every election at the local, state and national level. When it comes to voting for a president, I am now almost certain I will go to my grave having been most proud of the fact that I did not vote the current one.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Strzok damage

FBI Agent Peter Strzok might be the worst thing to happen to the Democratic Party since Hillary Clinton ran for President.

FBI agent

After watching CSPAN and seeing the disgraced FBI agent being grilled by the House overnight Committee, I now understand why Hillary Clinton lost the election.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything ...
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy