Speak Out 7/25/18

With all the changes taking place on the St. Louis Cardinals, now is the time for the Redbirds to sign Cape Girardeau native and current free agent Shae Simmons. Simmons is a talented pitcher who could help the new-look Cardinals reach the playoffs this year and beyond.
I have been interested in politics for a long time. I have voted in virtually every election at the local, state and national level. When it comes to voting for a president, I am now almost certain I will go to my grave having been most proud of the fact that I did not vote the current one.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok might be the worst thing to happen to the Democratic Party since Hillary Clinton ran for President.
After watching CSPAN and seeing the disgraced FBI agent being grilled by the House overnight Committee, I now understand why Hillary Clinton lost the election.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.