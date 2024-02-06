Speak Out 7/25/18

Simmons, Cardinals

With all the changes taking place on the St. Louis Cardinals, now is the time for the Redbirds to sign Cape Girardeau native and current free agent Shae Simmons. Simmons is a talented pitcher who could help the new-look Cardinals reach the playoffs this year and beyond.

Vote record

I have been interested in politics for a long time. I have voted in virtually every election at the local, state and national level. When it comes to voting for a president, I am now almost certain I will go to my grave having been most proud of the fact that I did not vote the current one.