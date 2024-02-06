Speak Out 7-24-23

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, posts threads about her attending state functions and local festivals. Actually living in the state she represents. When was a last time you saw that with a Missouri politician? I think Jo Ann Emerson. Pre-MAGA, when politicians actually lived and frequented their districts and states. Where are you, Josh Hawley who lives in Virginia?

Justice for all

Trump thinks he can't be indicted and tried because he's a presidential candidate. Really, I mean really? Maybe on his planet you can't, but here on planet Earth it's called justice.