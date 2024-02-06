All sections
OpinionJuly 24, 2023

Speak Out 7-24-23

When did CMT become Communist Moron Television? Was it at the same time country music became uncool? Sing your songs Jason Aldean. You are a true American, and to heck with the woke crowd. Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, posts threads about her attending state functions and local festivals. ...

Aldean song

When did CMT become Communist Moron Television? Was it at the same time country music became uncool? Sing your songs Jason Aldean. You are a true American, and to heck with the woke crowd.

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, posts threads about her attending state functions and local festivals. Actually living in the state she represents. When was a last time you saw that with a Missouri politician? I think Jo Ann Emerson. Pre-MAGA, when politicians actually lived and frequented their districts and states. Where are you, Josh Hawley who lives in Virginia?

Justice for all

Trump thinks he can't be indicted and tried because he's a presidential candidate. Really, I mean really? Maybe on his planet you can't, but here on planet Earth it's called justice.

