Speak Out 7/24/20

American made

We have so many serious problems in this country, but I think a major problem is that China has done whatever they want in the past. They have stolen our technology. They have taken advantage of us on trade. They treat their workers like slaves, and we have stood by and let this happen so we as consumers can buy their cheap products. We used to be proud that we supplied the world of quality products. Some U.S. companies who have made billions of dollars on the backs of low paid workers for years are guilty of protecting the Chinese government. They have made a deal with Satan to enrich themselves, and we the consumers are guilty, too, for letting this happen. Finally, we have a President who is standing up to this horrible totalitarian dictatorship. I hope some day we will see more "Made in America" products.

Hypothetical thinking

More years ago than I care to count, I did a graduate research project on adolescent sexuality and teen pregnancy. One of the things I learned was that teens fail to use contraceptives, even when they are readily available, because they have not yet reached the developmental stage where they have the higher level cognitive ability to think in hypothetical terms. They use excuses like, "It won't happen to me," or "I haven't gotten pregnant yet," or even, "Sometimes they don't work." Many reach adulthood without developing the ability to think in this hypothetical way. They don't use seat belts because they don't plan to have an accident. As if anyone plans to have accidents. I think the same can be applied to the current mask wearing debate. Some feel that COVID-19 won't happen to them, or because they haven't been ill yet, they don't need to wear a mask. Or because masks aren't 100% guaranteed to protect you or others, we shouldn't bother. We have to learn to think in a hypothetical manner, and to think about others and not just ourselves. Masks may not be perfect, but for now they're all we've got.