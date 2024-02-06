All sections
OpinionJuly 24, 2019

Speak Out 7/24/19

Republican claims of a "fantastic" economy seem to missing Missouri -- and especially Southeast Missouri. Zero inflation? What planet? Lots of debt -- business, consumer, student and government debt rising daily! If everyone is so well off, why are they in debt up to their eyeballs?...

Debt issue

Republican claims of a "fantastic" economy seem to missing Missouri -- and especially Southeast Missouri. Zero inflation? What planet? Lots of debt -- business, consumer, student and government debt rising daily! If everyone is so well off, why are they in debt up to their eyeballs?

Bad policy

Democrats should learn that disagreeing with their ideas and policies isn't the same as disagreeing with their gender or skin color. While there are certainly racists and sexists in the world, the majority of us who disagree with socialism, late-term abortion, and free healthcare for illegal immigrants do so because it's just bad policy.

Rapinoe's fame

Outside of a niche, no one knew Megan Rapinoe. Like most unknowns who are starving for attention, the U.S. women's soccer player dyed her hair and created controversy to elevate a profile during her 15 minutes of fame. And even though CNN and TMZ continue to use to peddle their narrative, she'll be forgotten in a month.

Driving question

If towns allow All Terrain Utility (UTV) vehicles to be driven on our public streets, shouldn't those UTVs be required to register, license, pass state inspection and be insured? Additionally shouldn't the drivers be licensed? I see many of these vehicles driving through our smaller communities and not always by an adult. If they are involved in an accident and are uninsured, can they be held responsible for damages? If UTVs are exempt, then automobiles should be exempt. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

Sports and politics

I wish all these sports figures that hate our country, our flag, our National anthem and our president would just leave this great country and give up their citizenship. It would not take them long to realize they made a horrible, and if I had my way a irreversible, mistake. God bless the USA.

