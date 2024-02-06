Speak Out 7/23/18

Let's review the Democrats platform: Economy/tax cuts -- oppose whatever Trump proposes; Immigration -- oppose whatever Trump proposes; North Korea -- oppose whatever Trump proposes; Iran -- oppose whatever Trump proposes; Supreme Court -- oppose whomever Trump nominates. Very simple, but not very effective and certainly not good for our country.
The anger, frustration, fear, and divisions within the U.S. population that have existed for a number of years now are the reasons President Trump is President. President Trump is not the reason the anger, frustration, fear, and division with the U.S. population exists.
