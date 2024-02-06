All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 23, 2018

Speak Out 7/23/18

So what is the rest of the United States doing with their plastic bags for recycling? Is every city and town in the U.S. having to do what we are going to do? If not, why not? Please fix the interaction at Main Street and Farmington Road. The four-way stop is terrible...

Bag problems

So what is the rest of the United States doing with their plastic bags for recycling? Is every city and town in the U.S. having to do what we are going to do? If not, why not?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fix intersection

Please fix the interaction at Main Street and Farmington Road. The four-way stop is terrible.

Court nominee

Democrats would oppose the Supreme Court nomination of a gay, trans-gender, minority who was pro-choice, anti-war, and anti-Second Amendment if Trump nominated him or her.

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lopez: The real sisterhood
OpinionNov. 20
Lopez: The real sisterhood
Prayer 11-20-24
OpinionNov. 20
Prayer 11-20-24
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 19
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
OpinionNov. 19
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
OpinionNov. 19
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
OpinionNov. 19
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
Prayer 11-19-24
OpinionNov. 19
Prayer 11-19-24
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 18
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy