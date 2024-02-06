Speak Out 7/23/18

So what is the rest of the United States doing with their plastic bags for recycling? Is every city and town in the U.S. having to do what we are going to do? If not, why not?
Please fix the interaction at Main Street and Farmington Road. The four-way stop is terrible.
Democrats would oppose the Supreme Court nomination of a gay, trans-gender, minority who was pro-choice, anti-war, and anti-Second Amendment if Trump nominated him or her.
