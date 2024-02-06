Speak Out 7/22/21

It's that time of year again when parents start paying for "six star" ratings from pay-to-play athlete recruiting websites. These ratings are a joke, and they're preying on overbearing parents and their high school kids. Listen, if you're good enough to be a college student-athlete, coaches will find you. Your Tweets and videos and these silly websites are frivolous.
In regards to Jackson's Harmony Lane project, I find it comical that the city aldermen would have the gall to question county road construction standards in comparison to the city. These aldermen must ride around the city on unicorns and rainbows avoiding Main Street, Greensferry, Old Cape Road and many side streets where your teeth will get rattled out if your head. Additionally, any alderman with a business interest in this area should recuse themselves.
I think Dr. Fauci is right in saying that if the polio epidemic had anti-vax opponents like covid has we would still be having outbreaks of polio. Please get the jab.
To all the people who voted for Biden and his socialist policies, look at the brave Cuban citizens protesting against their communist leaders. In the early years they were told that socialism was good for everyone, but when Castro took control they soon found out they were lied to and generations have suffered. Now they can't get food to feed their families and the living conditions are terrible. The people have finally had enough and are risking their lives and families lives. Do you really want this in America? We are not perfect, but we are striving for a more perfect union.
President Joe Biden needs to put in place a State of Emergency. With the Delta variant spreading and the vaccinations rate being so low that it is insignificant, the president needs vast emergency powers to handle this crisis.
Listen, no rational business owner is going to pay a SEMO college athlete to advertise for their business. College athletes who think the NCAA decision will be some giant payday don't understand reality. You might be a "big man on campus" but you aren't big enough to be an effective marketer.