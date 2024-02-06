All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionJuly 22, 2021
Speak Out 7/22/21
It's that time of year again when parents start paying for "six star" ratings from pay-to-play athlete recruiting websites. These ratings are a joke, and they're preying on overbearing parents and their high school kids. Listen, if you're good enough to be a college student-athlete, coaches will find you. Your Tweets and videos and these silly websites are frivolous...

Recruiting athletes

It's that time of year again when parents start paying for "six star" ratings from pay-to-play athlete recruiting websites. These ratings are a joke, and they're preying on overbearing parents and their high school kids. Listen, if you're good enough to be a college student-athlete, coaches will find you. Your Tweets and videos and these silly websites are frivolous.

Harmony Lane

In regards to Jackson's Harmony Lane project, I find it comical that the city aldermen would have the gall to question county road construction standards in comparison to the city. These aldermen must ride around the city on unicorns and rainbows avoiding Main Street, Greensferry, Old Cape Road and many side streets where your teeth will get rattled out if your head. Additionally, any alderman with a business interest in this area should recuse themselves.

Consider polio

I think Dr. Fauci is right in saying that if the polio epidemic had anti-vax opponents like covid has we would still be having outbreaks of polio. Please get the jab.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Look at Cuba

To all the people who voted for Biden and his socialist policies, look at the brave Cuban citizens protesting against their communist leaders. In the early years they were told that socialism was good for everyone, but when Castro took control they soon found out they were lied to and generations have suffered. Now they can't get food to feed their families and the living conditions are terrible. The people have finally had enough and are risking their lives and families lives. Do you really want this in America? We are not perfect, but we are striving for a more perfect union.

State of Emergency

President Joe Biden needs to put in place a State of Emergency. With the Delta variant spreading and the vaccinations rate being so low that it is insignificant, the president needs vast emergency powers to handle this crisis.

Paid college athletes

Listen, no rational business owner is going to pay a SEMO college athlete to advertise for their business. College athletes who think the NCAA decision will be some giant payday don't understand reality. You might be a "big man on campus" but you aren't big enough to be an effective marketer.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 28
GOP is a weird party
OpinionSep. 27
Prayer 9-27-24
OpinionSep. 27
Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades
OpinionSep. 26
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
OpinionSep. 26
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 26
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Prayer 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Prayer 9-26-24
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris -- won't have a mandate
OpinionSep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris -- won't have a mandate
Speak Out 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Speak Out 9-26-24
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy