Speak Out 7/22/21

Recruiting athletes

It's that time of year again when parents start paying for "six star" ratings from pay-to-play athlete recruiting websites. These ratings are a joke, and they're preying on overbearing parents and their high school kids. Listen, if you're good enough to be a college student-athlete, coaches will find you. Your Tweets and videos and these silly websites are frivolous.

Harmony Lane

In regards to Jackson's Harmony Lane project, I find it comical that the city aldermen would have the gall to question county road construction standards in comparison to the city. These aldermen must ride around the city on unicorns and rainbows avoiding Main Street, Greensferry, Old Cape Road and many side streets where your teeth will get rattled out if your head. Additionally, any alderman with a business interest in this area should recuse themselves.

Consider polio

I think Dr. Fauci is right in saying that if the polio epidemic had anti-vax opponents like covid has we would still be having outbreaks of polio. Please get the jab.