Speak Out 7-21-20

I hope the schools do start on time this year. I think it was a mistake to close them the last semester this past school year. All the students need the classroom experience. Going to school teaches them more than the school's curriculum. It teaches them valuable social skills; independence; how to follow a schedule; to be organized; the importance of being on time. For many children it's the only time they feel safe and where they can eat a good meal. I know we complain about schools, and they do have many problems. But they are still very valuable in the growth of a child's life.
Notice to businesses. Some individuals are lying about disability and using cards printed from the Internet to get access to your store without masks. Those presenting the cards know they are false, and present them for self-serving and unscrupulous reasons. The ADA requires you to make reasonable accommodation, not put the public at risk. Don't allow them in, train your employees to ask what type of reasonable accommodation they require that doesn't include entry into the business.
