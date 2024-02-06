Speak Out 7-21-20

Reopen schools

I hope the schools do start on time this year. I think it was a mistake to close them the last semester this past school year. All the students need the classroom experience. Going to school teaches them more than the school's curriculum. It teaches them valuable social skills; independence; how to follow a schedule; to be organized; the importance of being on time. For many children it's the only time they feel safe and where they can eat a good meal. I know we complain about schools, and they do have many problems. But they are still very valuable in the growth of a child's life.