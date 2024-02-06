Speak Out 7-21-19

Disagreeing with you doesn't make me a racist. It could simply be that you're wrong, uninformed, ignorant, or maybe you're just a knucklehead.
The Cape swimming pool advisory committee's recommendations included everything other than a unicorn wading pool and rainbow-making machine. And, to no one's surprise, there's still not enough money to pay for the most basic swimming pool plan. This is what happens when we the voters give up the power to manage our tax dollars. Remember who sold this pipe dream to you.
