Speak Out 7/21/17

Ridiculousness

I am so sick of the democratic liberals avoiding what they were elected to do and focusing solely on trying to find anything they can on Donald Trump. Now I see where they are trying to find out if Donald Trump ever had anything manufactured overseas. What difference does it make! He might be wearing underwear that has thread from some undisclosed country. That is how stupid all of this has become! It must be the Democrats have nothing to offer as in ideas to prosper America so they focus on these useless wild goose chases. I am sick of it; and I hope the next election the public lets them know how dissatisfied they are and vote them out.

Insurance

Where would the American people be if they were not forced to buy auto insurance? Yet the Republicans think that doing the same with health insurance shouldn't be. We still complain about the high cost of auto insurance, but we still buy it so we will be legal to drive. What needs to be done is control the greed, and corruption of the Pharmaceutical companies and medical field. Health insurance has been going up for the past 30 years or more. With the people in better health, it should cost less. Who is going to pay for the uninsured who go to the emergency rooms? Do we want our legislators pass a death panel bill?

Media hypocrisy

I have to ask myself, if what is happening to Donald Trump's son and his meeting to check out "dirt" on Hillary Clinton was happening on the other side and Chelsea Clinton had met someone to collect "information/dirt" on Donald Trump for her mom's campaign, how would the media be reacting? I think you know. They would not have a problem with it in the least. In fact they would praise her for helping her mom! They would say what a dedicated daughter she was. It is just sickening how biased the liberal media is.