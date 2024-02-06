All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 21, 2017

Speak Out 7/21/17

The movie theater needs to really think of all the possible scenarios of selling alcohol before they make a ridiculous and unwise decision. A recovering alcoholic is already bombarded by beer in so many settings. Let someone enjoy a movie without the temptation of alcohol. ...

Movie drinks

The movie theater needs to really think of all the possible scenarios of selling alcohol before they make a ridiculous and unwise decision. A recovering alcoholic is already bombarded by beer in so many settings. Let someone enjoy a movie without the temptation of alcohol. Also, how is the theater going to determine exactly who is drinking the alcohol? A 21-year-old can buy it, a 14-year-old might be drinking it. A theater is for watching movies. A bar is for drinking alcohol. Keep them separate.

Broadway art

Twisted trolley rails sticking up and called art, what a waste of money. Don't we have enough painted scrap metal a few call art along Broadway? The painted murals on the flood wall are great art and don't need scrap metal junking it up.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ridiculousness

I am so sick of the democratic liberals avoiding what they were elected to do and focusing solely on trying to find anything they can on Donald Trump. Now I see where they are trying to find out if Donald Trump ever had anything manufactured overseas. What difference does it make! He might be wearing underwear that has thread from some undisclosed country. That is how stupid all of this has become! It must be the Democrats have nothing to offer as in ideas to prosper America so they focus on these useless wild goose chases. I am sick of it; and I hope the next election the public lets them know how dissatisfied they are and vote them out.

Insurance

Where would the American people be if they were not forced to buy auto insurance? Yet the Republicans think that doing the same with health insurance shouldn't be. We still complain about the high cost of auto insurance, but we still buy it so we will be legal to drive. What needs to be done is control the greed, and corruption of the Pharmaceutical companies and medical field. Health insurance has been going up for the past 30 years or more. With the people in better health, it should cost less. Who is going to pay for the uninsured who go to the emergency rooms? Do we want our legislators pass a death panel bill?

Media hypocrisy

I have to ask myself, if what is happening to Donald Trump's son and his meeting to check out "dirt" on Hillary Clinton was happening on the other side and Chelsea Clinton had met someone to collect "information/dirt" on Donald Trump for her mom's campaign, how would the media be reacting? I think you know. They would not have a problem with it in the least. In fact they would praise her for helping her mom! They would say what a dedicated daughter she was. It is just sickening how biased the liberal media is.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 26
Our Opinion: Here's to a physically and emotionally nourishi...
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax po...
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
Lowry: Why we love rockets
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
Losing trust in leaders
OpinionNov. 23
Losing trust in leaders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy