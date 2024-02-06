Speak Out 7/20/21

Vaccinate children

It would be totally unfair to vaccinated parents that their children are at risk this fall when school starts. These parents got vaccinated to protect their children; now their children will be forced into an unsafe situation. They need to separate the children of vaccinated and unvaccinated this school year.

Delta variant

Here's a rather alarming fact: 99.5% of delta variant infections are in non-vaccinated Americans. Please, get the jab!