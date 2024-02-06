All sections
OpinionJuly 20, 2021
Speak Out 7/20/21
Really sad that Mario's Pizza closed due to lack of people not wanting to work. They had the best Stromboli ever! Our current administration (Democrats) believes the correct way to combat unemployment is to continue to hand out monies to those who desire not to work to support themselves. ...

Work ethic

Really sad that Mario's Pizza closed due to lack of people not wanting to work. They had the best Stromboli ever! Our current administration (Democrats) believes the correct way to combat unemployment is to continue to hand out monies to those who desire not to work to support themselves. What does this mean to work ethic? Steadily destroying what our forefathers taught us to value and gather the fruits of our work. God will bless those who follow His Commandments and less to those who would prefer laziness. Now is the time to teach our children good work ethics and not to depend on government handouts, unless if truly needed.

Vaccinate children

It would be totally unfair to vaccinated parents that their children are at risk this fall when school starts. These parents got vaccinated to protect their children; now their children will be forced into an unsafe situation. They need to separate the children of vaccinated and unvaccinated this school year.

Delta variant

Here's a rather alarming fact: 99.5% of delta variant infections are in non-vaccinated Americans. Please, get the jab!

Speak Out
