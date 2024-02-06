Speak Out 7/20/20

Comparing mortality rates: COVID-19 deaths, 388.93 per million (38.893 per 100,000); deaths from heart disease, 1,988 per million (198.9 per 100,000). Which one of these do you have the greatest risk of dying from?
I have heard everything. Now they are saying we can go in a restaurant as long as we wear a mask. We are allowed to take our mask off to eat and then put it back on when we are finished eating. Do any of these people making these rules have any common sense. What I want someone to tell me: Where is the scientific evidence that wearing a cloth mask actually works? The government is always doing studies. If officials told us to stand on one leg, jump up and down while flapping our arms and we would not ever get the virus, I guess some people would follow like sheep.
Which crisis deserves the most attention: COVID-19 deaths of 388.93 per million or Abortions at 20,800 per million? Perhaps more time should be put into preventing abortions instead of bullying people to wear masks.
So it's not safe for the entire Ivy League conference to have ANY Fall sports, but we're to believe our local high school teams have figured it out? C'mon, man! If schools and coaches cared about kids, sports would be canceled and we'd be focused on education.
We are slowly losing our freedoms in America. All the government controls on our daily life are increasingly turning our country into a Communist country. They told us to close our businesses for the better of the whole country's health. Most did, except the larger stores where more people can gather in one place. Now they are telling us that some can reopen and only if they follow their guidelines. They threaten us with fines and jail time if we don't wear a mask. I did not vote for any health officials. Their job is to inform the public and to make suggestions, not make or enforce laws. This is what happens when our education system refuses to teach civics and history. People just blindly follow like lost sheep.
Wearing a mask protects you, not me. You wearing a mask protects me, not you. Wear a mask.
