Speak Out 7/20/20

Comparing deaths

Comparing mortality rates: COVID-19 deaths, 388.93 per million (38.893 per 100,000); deaths from heart disease, 1,988 per million (198.9 per 100,000). Which one of these do you have the greatest risk of dying from?

Mask study

I have heard everything. Now they are saying we can go in a restaurant as long as we wear a mask. We are allowed to take our mask off to eat and then put it back on when we are finished eating. Do any of these people making these rules have any common sense. What I want someone to tell me: Where is the scientific evidence that wearing a cloth mask actually works? The government is always doing studies. If officials told us to stand on one leg, jump up and down while flapping our arms and we would not ever get the virus, I guess some people would follow like sheep.

COVID vs. abortion

Which crisis deserves the most attention: COVID-19 deaths of 388.93 per million or Abortions at 20,800 per million? Perhaps more time should be put into preventing abortions instead of bullying people to wear masks.