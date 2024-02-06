All sections
OpinionJuly 20, 2018

Speak Out 7/20/18

Trump, Russia

I guess the wisdom of, "Keep your friends close and your enemies even closer," doesn't apply to Trump's meeting with Putin.

Obstruction

I don't think I am standing alone when I say I have had it! I have had it with every word President Trump says being scrutinized by every Democrat and some Republicans. We all know that the Democrats are now listed as the party of no and I would like to change that to the party of "nonsense." If they think they are accomplishing anything, I have to say they are. They are going to get President Trump re-elected and also more congressional seats because the American public is sick of the obstruction and violence their party is initiating.

Remember Obama

More flexibility: Remember when Obama told the Russians he would have more flexibility after the 2012 election. Was this the real beginning of collusion with the Russians? Was it an attempt to get favoritism for the Democrats and especially Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election? Think about it, I believe it makes a valid point.

