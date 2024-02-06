Speak Out 7/20/17

If you are wondering why someone is flashing their brights in your face, its probably because you forgot to turn off your FOG lights. On a clear night they are as bad as brights.
Between the vermin drawing chickens, the pan handling, and now the threat of allowing shipping crates for housing, who is in charge of Cape planning? Larry, Moe and Curly?
