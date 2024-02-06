All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 20, 2017

Speak Out 7/20/17

If you are wondering why someone is flashing their brights in your face, its probably because you forgot to turn off your FOG lights. On a clear night they are as bad as brights. Between the vermin drawing chickens, the pan handling, and now the threat of allowing shipping crates for housing, who is in charge of Cape planning? Larry, Moe and Curly?...

Bright lights

If you are wondering why someone is flashing their brights in your face, its probably because you forgot to turn off your FOG lights. On a clear night they are as bad as brights.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vermin, crates

Between the vermin drawing chickens, the pan handling, and now the threat of allowing shipping crates for housing, who is in charge of Cape planning? Larry, Moe and Curly?

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy