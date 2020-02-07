Speak Out 7/2/20

If you test positive for the coronavirus, it is your responsibility to notify everyone that you've had contact with. It's cowardly to do otherwise.
What is going on in the city of Cape? There is a sewer running over in the west side, it has been doing this since September 2019. The city manager, water and street department, and the county health departments all know this but will not correct it. If you want to know where, call any of these three. They can tell you. Have the rules changed?
The rest of the world is laughing at the United States and all the ignorance that is going on in this country. We are starting to look like a 3rd world country with all the rioting and looting along with the vandalism of national monuments. They are laughing at us and we as a nation should be ashamed. Law and order must be restored.
Will Nancy Pelosi demand that the portrait of Senator Robert Byrd be removed from the Capitol? Will the lock and dam on the Ohio river bearing his name be destroyed like the monuments to the confederacy? It should at least be renamed because of his membership in the KKK. I worked on the river for several years and found the name of the lock to be offensive. It is hypocritical of the Democrats to not demand it be renamed. Byrd was a racist, but a Democrat racist is OK in this country.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.