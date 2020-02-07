Speak Out 7/2/20

Restore order

The rest of the world is laughing at the United States and all the ignorance that is going on in this country. We are starting to look like a 3rd world country with all the rioting and looting along with the vandalism of national monuments. They are laughing at us and we as a nation should be ashamed. Law and order must be restored.

Robert Byrd

Will Nancy Pelosi demand that the portrait of Senator Robert Byrd be removed from the Capitol? Will the lock and dam on the Ohio river bearing his name be destroyed like the monuments to the confederacy? It should at least be renamed because of his membership in the KKK. I worked on the river for several years and found the name of the lock to be offensive. It is hypocritical of the Democrats to not demand it be renamed. Byrd was a racist, but a Democrat racist is OK in this country.