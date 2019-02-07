All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJuly 2, 2019

Speak Out 7/2/19

I'm tired of a few people in Jackson trying to defend the $300,000 plus dollar park bathroom. It was a mistake to spend that money. Period. There were existing bathrooms 100 yards away below the national guard armory, 100 yards away at the swimming pool, and 200 yards away at Safety City...

Bathroom break

I'm tired of a few people in Jackson trying to defend the $300,000 plus dollar park bathroom. It was a mistake to spend that money. Period. There were existing bathrooms 100 yards away below the national guard armory, 100 yards away at the swimming pool, and 200 yards away at Safety City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump landslide

If during the Democratic debates this group is the best they can come up with, it will be Trump in a landslide the likes that has never been seen before. TRUMP-PENCE 2020.

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hanson: Election 2024 — Those who lecture versus those tired of being lectured
OpinionOct. 22
Hanson: Election 2024 — Those who lecture versus those tired of being lectured
Prayer 10-22-24
OpinionOct. 22
Prayer 10-22-24
Speak Out: Missouri fans applaud enhanced coverage on semissourian.com; readers share thoughts on election issues
OpinionOct. 21
Speak Out: Missouri fans applaud enhanced coverage on semissourian.com; readers share thoughts on election issues
Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freedom?
OpinionOct. 21
Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freedom?
Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump
OpinionOct. 21
Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
OpinionOct. 21
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
Prayer 10-21-24
OpinionOct. 21
Prayer 10-21-24
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
OpinionOct. 19
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy