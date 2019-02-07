Speak Out 7/2/19

I'm tired of a few people in Jackson trying to defend the $300,000 plus dollar park bathroom. It was a mistake to spend that money. Period. There were existing bathrooms 100 yards away below the national guard armory, 100 yards away at the swimming pool, and 200 yards away at Safety City.
If during the Democratic debates this group is the best they can come up with, it will be Trump in a landslide the likes that has never been seen before. TRUMP-PENCE 2020.
