All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 19, 2022

Speak Out 7-19-22

There is no use reading the Cape Girardeau police report if they don't name names and locations. I want to know if there are felons, DUI, theft, assaults in my neighborhood, and I'm sure that I'm not alone with this. We all know arrest does not imply guilt. I hope more citizens of Cape will speak out also...

Police report

There is no use reading the Cape Girardeau police report if they don't name names and locations. I want to know if there are felons, DUI, theft, assaults in my neighborhood, and I'm sure that I'm not alone with this. We all know arrest does not imply guilt. I hope more citizens of Cape will speak out also.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Welfare support

All the red states who have enacted anti-abortion trigger laws need to be ready for the onslaught of babies being born and have a support system in place.

Cape streets

The West End Blvd. replacement is much needed, but why has it taken so long? In 2010, the section between Rose and New Madrid was proposed, and the sections between New Madrid and Bertling was proposed in 2015. This explains why our city streets are so bad. This isn't a huge project, but this is typical for any government project. There has been many subdivisions built in that time with hundreds of houses built along with roads and sewer and sidewalks. At the pace they are going to replace our crumbling streets, when they're finished they will have to start over. After World War II we helped rebuild Europe and Japan in a very short time, but back then they didn't waste money on studies and wait for years on permits. It needed to be done and they got it done and done right. Lexington is one of the newest major streets we have, and most of it has patches over patches. I think we can do better and quicker if they would let the construction companies be more involved in the planning.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 7
Lowry: The end of a scam
OpinionDec. 7
Hanson: What the Trump nominees have not done — and will no...
OpinionDec. 7
Prayer 12-7-24
OpinionDec. 6
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau shines with holiday lights and hom...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: Democratic anger about Biden pardon is all about Trump
OpinionDec. 6
York: Democratic anger about Biden pardon is all about Trump
Prayer 12-6-24
OpinionDec. 6
Prayer 12-6-24
Speak Out: The impact of demonizing traditional masculinity; comments on Trump, Biden and other national politics
OpinionDec. 5
Speak Out: The impact of demonizing traditional masculinity; comments on Trump, Biden and other national politics
Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad
OpinionDec. 5
Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad
Parker: Democratic Party monopoly on the Black vote is over
OpinionDec. 5
Parker: Democratic Party monopoly on the Black vote is over
Thiessen: How Trump can end the war in Ukraine for good
OpinionDec. 5
Thiessen: How Trump can end the war in Ukraine for good
Prayer 12-5-24
OpinionDec. 5
Prayer 12-5-24
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
OpinionDec. 4
Speak Out: Local voices weigh in on River Campus performance, presidential pardons, and property taxes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy