Speak Out 7-19-22

Welfare support

All the red states who have enacted anti-abortion trigger laws need to be ready for the onslaught of babies being born and have a support system in place.

Cape streets

The West End Blvd. replacement is much needed, but why has it taken so long? In 2010, the section between Rose and New Madrid was proposed, and the sections between New Madrid and Bertling was proposed in 2015. This explains why our city streets are so bad. This isn't a huge project, but this is typical for any government project. There has been many subdivisions built in that time with hundreds of houses built along with roads and sewer and sidewalks. At the pace they are going to replace our crumbling streets, when they're finished they will have to start over. After World War II we helped rebuild Europe and Japan in a very short time, but back then they didn't waste money on studies and wait for years on permits. It needed to be done and they got it done and done right. Lexington is one of the newest major streets we have, and most of it has patches over patches. I think we can do better and quicker if they would let the construction companies be more involved in the planning.