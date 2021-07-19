All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionJuly 19, 2021
Speak Out 7/19/21
While our nation is moving toward socialism and communism, the Cuban people are fighting for freedom. Every country that has a socialist or communist government, the people want freedom. Socialism and communism is only good for the elites and leaders. ...

Freedom over socialism

While our nation is moving toward socialism and communism, the Cuban people are fighting for freedom. Every country that has a socialist or communist government, the people want freedom. Socialism and communism is only good for the elites and leaders. They have no middle class or opportunity to improve their lives. It’s time to choose what we stand for: freedom or suppression. What is right and what is wrong. Forget about political correctness. Forget about being Democrat or Republican. The world is looking to America for support in their quest for freedom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Don’t close

No! Mario’s can’t close! Not a good start to my day.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidat...
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in Amer...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Prayer 9-21-24
OpinionSep. 21
Prayer 9-21-24
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
OpinionSep. 20
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
OpinionSep. 20
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy