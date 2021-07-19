Speak Out 7/19/21

Freedom over socialism

While our nation is moving toward socialism and communism, the Cuban people are fighting for freedom. Every country that has a socialist or communist government, the people want freedom. Socialism and communism is only good for the elites and leaders. They have no middle class or opportunity to improve their lives. It’s time to choose what we stand for: freedom or suppression. What is right and what is wrong. Forget about political correctness. Forget about being Democrat or Republican. The world is looking to America for support in their quest for freedom.