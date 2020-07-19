Speak Out 7-19-20

For the universities that will not have on-site classes, they should layoff most professors because one professor can teach millions of students online. They would not have to have much support staff either. The tuition would be much lower, and students would not be drowning in debt when they graduate with a degree they can actually use to get a job and be productive.
Thank you, Cape Girardeau County Health Department, for mandating masks in businesses and public places! Your actions restore a bit of sanity to an insane situation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.