All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJuly 18, 2020

Speak Out 7-19-20

For the universities that will not have on-site classes, they should layoff most professors because one professor can teach millions of students online. They would not have to have much support staff either. The tuition would be much lower, and students would not be drowning in debt when they graduate with a degree they can actually use to get a job and be productive...

Online university

For the universities that will not have on-site classes, they should layoff most professors because one professor can teach millions of students online. They would not have to have much support staff either. The tuition would be much lower, and students would not be drowning in debt when they graduate with a degree they can actually use to get a job and be productive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County health

Thank you, Cape Girardeau County Health Department, for mandating masks in businesses and public places! Your actions restore a bit of sanity to an insane situation.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sp...
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
OpinionOct. 15
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy