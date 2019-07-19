Speak Out 7/19/19

Govern over politicking

The Trump White House supposedly released a plan to fix immigration this week. They couldn't find a Republican willing to support it. They have zero negotiation skills to "make a deal" with Dems. And Trump admits "if it doesn't get passed, it's a campaign issue." This Chaos Crew has zero interest in governance. Everything is about the next election.

Counter protests

I started to organize a counter protest to the dozen or so 'lights for liberty' protesters. But I have a job and don't like exploiting my three-year old for political points.

Thanks to Jon Rust

Jon Rust's column in the July 17 paper has renewed my faith in the newspaper he publishes. As I read the paper daily I am disgusted with the boot licking where Trump is concerned. I was actually going to cancel my subscription. Until today when a breeze of rational thinking was printed by Jon Rust. Thank you, Jon Rust, for saying and printing what most of us think.

Voicing dissent

Loving your country does not mean you do not speak out about what you feel is hurting your country. I have no doubt that the four female representatives that Trump says hate this country are acting out of a love of country. I too feel much frustration, disappointment and even fear regarding the current direction of the present administration. I voice dissent out of love.