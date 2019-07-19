Speak Out 7/19/19

The Trump White House supposedly released a plan to fix immigration this week. They couldn't find a Republican willing to support it. They have zero negotiation skills to "make a deal" with Dems. And Trump admits "if it doesn't get passed, it's a campaign issue." This Chaos Crew has zero interest in governance. Everything is about the next election.
I started to organize a counter protest to the dozen or so 'lights for liberty' protesters. But I have a job and don't like exploiting my three-year old for political points.
Jon Rust's column in the July 17 paper has renewed my faith in the newspaper he publishes. As I read the paper daily I am disgusted with the boot licking where Trump is concerned. I was actually going to cancel my subscription. Until today when a breeze of rational thinking was printed by Jon Rust. Thank you, Jon Rust, for saying and printing what most of us think.
Loving your country does not mean you do not speak out about what you feel is hurting your country. I have no doubt that the four female representatives that Trump says hate this country are acting out of a love of country. I too feel much frustration, disappointment and even fear regarding the current direction of the present administration. I voice dissent out of love.
Great commentary by Jon Rust in the Wednesday paper. Even handed, honest, realistic. All of those items are lacking in the public discourse for quite a few years now.
Jon K. Rust believes it's wrong for Trump to attack others. What in the world does he think Democrats have done to Trump every step of the way, from the moment they woke up and realized he was a serious contender until today?
I have to say that both the Cape City Council members and the Cape School Board members are all insane if they think a multi-million dollar swimming pool is going to "save south Cape." They are now spending a second chunk of money for another consultant for a project that should not even be talked about. The only thing that will EVER save south Cape is the residents themselves. A pool, what a joke!
To the joker who wrote in that Trump will be out of the White House and in jail after the 2020 election, I have one thing to say: I've got a $20 that says you're wrong on both counts. MAGA!
