OpinionJuly 19, 2018

Speak Out 7/19/18

Most of the city of Cape Girardeau's ordinances are good for the majority of the citizens but one of the worst is allowing a few to shoot off loud fireworks until midnight on the 4th. Why can't it be amended to at least limit the time to 10 p.m.? A lot of people have to get up early and go to work feeling dragged out and distressed.

Fireworks rule

Most of the city of Cape Girardeau's ordinances are good for the majority of the citizens but one of the worst is allowing a few to shoot off loud fireworks until midnight on the 4th. Why can't it be amended to at least limit the time to 10 p.m.? A lot of people have to get up early and go to work feeling dragged out and distressed.

Democrat platform

LGBTQ rights and open borders are the only remaining items on the Democrat's ideological platform. And that's why there's only a handful of Democrats left to promote their platform.

Separation

When soldiers are sent overseas are they not separated from their families? When American criminals are sent to prison are they not separated from their families? Why do Americans care more about people from other countries than they do our own people? I do not understand. Illegal immigrants are breaking the laws of the United States, why are they any different from our own people who go off to war or being sent to prison, makes no sense to me.

New lights

They say the brand new lights are bright on Broadway.

Common sense

If I break the law and get arrested then I don't expect that my children get to hang out with me in jail. It's common sense.

Slow progress

If I built my house in the same "brick by brick" manner as the SEMO football program, I'd be living in a van down by the river because my house would never be built.

Improvement

Recently I read in the paper that the city was going to select several streets for improvements. I thought that sounded pretty good. Not too long after that I heard the sounds of many machines on Bessie Street in our Sunset area. The Sunset area is an older neighborhood in Cape well known for its beautiful trees and unique and interesting homes. We love our neighborhood with its large population of squirrels and birds. Not long after the machines had quieted I decided to go for a walk and observe all of these wonderful improvements myself. I have to say I was shocked. The whole street looks like a barren wasteland. There was not one tree left on the parkways. It looks ugly. I can only hope my street will never be chosen for improvements.

Jackson bathroom

They're building a Taj Mahal bathroom in the Jackson City Park for all the future dignitaries who will need to relieve themselves in style. I'm sure this will bring visitors from miles around just like the uptown renovations, roundabout, and the whiskey bar across from the church.

Stop it

No one cares about what you look or feel like after a workout. No one cares about the clouds above your house. No one cares about your dogs, your cats, your fish, or the rabbit in your yard. No one cares that your kid made a funny face. Stop posting your trivial nonsense on social media.

Speak Out
