Speak Out 7/19/18

Fireworks rule

Most of the city of Cape Girardeau's ordinances are good for the majority of the citizens but one of the worst is allowing a few to shoot off loud fireworks until midnight on the 4th. Why can't it be amended to at least limit the time to 10 p.m.? A lot of people have to get up early and go to work feeling dragged out and distressed.

Democrat platform

LGBTQ rights and open borders are the only remaining items on the Democrat's ideological platform. And that's why there's only a handful of Democrats left to promote their platform.

Separation

When soldiers are sent overseas are they not separated from their families? When American criminals are sent to prison are they not separated from their families? Why do Americans care more about people from other countries than they do our own people? I do not understand. Illegal immigrants are breaking the laws of the United States, why are they any different from our own people who go off to war or being sent to prison, makes no sense to me.

New lights

They say the brand new lights are bright on Broadway.