Speak Out 7/17/20

Free masks

I see where the Cape Girardeau Public Health Officials have ordered that citizens of the county must start wearing a face mask when out in public. My question to Jane Wernsman, Roland Sander and John Russell is where residents are to get these masks. Is the Cape Girardeau Public Health Department going to be handing out these masks for free, and if so where can they be picked up? I'm sure these officials are aware that masks are hard to find and that this could be a financial hardship for many citizens of the county. I find it hard to believe that our county health officials would issue such an order without making arrangements for an ample amount of masks to be available to the public at no cost.

Ask politicians

A reporter asked a doctor when he thought the Covid-19 virus would come to an end. He said he was just a doctor and he would have to ask a politician for the answer to that question.