Speak Out 7/17/20

I enjoy reading Speak Out and the online comments. But I'm appalled at the ignorance of those who think wearing a mask is about protecting the wearer. When I wear a mask, I am protecting others. When President Trump wore a mask at Walter Reed Hospital, he was protecting our wounded troops. When Biden wears a mask at campaign events, he's protecting attendees. Wear a mask to WalMart and protect others.
Cape County can have a fantastic income by vigorously writing tickets for not wearing a face mask. With a $1,000 fine per violation, there would be enough income to reduce property taxes.
I see where the Cape Girardeau Public Health Officials have ordered that citizens of the county must start wearing a face mask when out in public. My question to Jane Wernsman, Roland Sander and John Russell is where residents are to get these masks. Is the Cape Girardeau Public Health Department going to be handing out these masks for free, and if so where can they be picked up? I'm sure these officials are aware that masks are hard to find and that this could be a financial hardship for many citizens of the county. I find it hard to believe that our county health officials would issue such an order without making arrangements for an ample amount of masks to be available to the public at no cost.
A reporter asked a doctor when he thought the Covid-19 virus would come to an end. He said he was just a doctor and he would have to ask a politician for the answer to that question.
