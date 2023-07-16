All sections
OpinionJuly 15, 2023

Speak Out 7-16-23

Hollywood strike

So the Hollywood actors and writers have gone on strike. Does anyone really care? If they don't like their job, they can go to work at McDonald's.

Trump and Biden

What a difference five years makes. Five years ago Trump was in Helsinki kissing up to Putin and throwing the American intelligence agencies under the bus. Now, Biden is celebrating the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO along with supporting Ukraine's membership after they kick Russia's butt and send Putin packing. That's something Trump would never do because it would have upset his BFF Vlad. This is one more reason why Trump should never hold office again!

Mexican beer

Is it safe to say the folks who have made a Mexican beer No. 1 in sales are the same folks supporting turning Mexican people away from our borders?

City of potholes

Cape is not the City of Roses, it's the city of potholes! But we can take great comfort in knowing that our city's priorities dictate giving away millions to a tax-funded university and forfeit millions of tax revenue giving it away to a private ownership of the mall! Potholes forever and tire repair locations are laughing all the way to the bank!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

