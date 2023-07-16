Speak Out 7-16-23

Hollywood strike

So the Hollywood actors and writers have gone on strike. Does anyone really care? If they don't like their job, they can go to work at McDonald's.

Trump and Biden

What a difference five years makes. Five years ago Trump was in Helsinki kissing up to Putin and throwing the American intelligence agencies under the bus. Now, Biden is celebrating the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO along with supporting Ukraine's membership after they kick Russia's butt and send Putin packing. That's something Trump would never do because it would have upset his BFF Vlad. This is one more reason why Trump should never hold office again!