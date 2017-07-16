All sections
OpinionJuly 16, 2017

Speak Out 7/16/17

Read with interest Mike Jensen's latest column wherein he said it was Obama "who opted for division over unity" in our country. Really? Just days after Obama's election it was Mitch McConnell who said his highest priority was to make him a one-term president, and in doing so sent us down the thorny path of deadlock. ...

Path of deadlock

Read with interest Mike Jensen's latest column wherein he said it was Obama "who opted for division over unity" in our country. Really? Just days after Obama's election it was Mitch McConnell who said his highest priority was to make him a one-term president, and in doing so sent us down the thorny path of deadlock. Furthermore, it wasn't Obama who told one egregious and easily disproved lie after another, nor did he demean women on a regular basis, nor did he proudly brag about sexual assault against women, nor did he promise that all Americans would have insurance and is now pushing to pass a bill that will take insurance away, nor did he confound our allies while praising our enemies, etc., etc., all things meant to divide our country.

Trump in England

Trump and Co. wanting to interfere in the British child case is ludicrous. Great Britain is not under his control and he should not be trying to interfere in their court systems, hospital decisions or anything else. Why doesn't he worry about U.S. babies with rare conditions? Or young children who are going hungry in this country? Anything to make himself look better. Sad.

Speak Out
