Speak Out 7/16/17

Path of deadlock

Read with interest Mike Jensen's latest column wherein he said it was Obama "who opted for division over unity" in our country. Really? Just days after Obama's election it was Mitch McConnell who said his highest priority was to make him a one-term president, and in doing so sent us down the thorny path of deadlock. Furthermore, it wasn't Obama who told one egregious and easily disproved lie after another, nor did he demean women on a regular basis, nor did he proudly brag about sexual assault against women, nor did he promise that all Americans would have insurance and is now pushing to pass a bill that will take insurance away, nor did he confound our allies while praising our enemies, etc., etc., all things meant to divide our country.