Opinion
July 15, 2021
Speak Out 7/15/21
The Broadway Theater is an eyesore and danger on Broadway. And there is no way this area will raise $15 million to fix it up. Anyone who gives money thinking they are helping is just prolonging the inevitable, wasting their money and potentially allowing a hazard on Broadway to become deadly. Unless a wealthy person steps forward soon with a gift of millions of dollars, it should be torn down so something safe and practical can replace it. Sad for history but necessary tor safety...

Broadway Theater

Guard rail

MoDOT does it again. I-55 between Scott city and Kelso exit, MoDOT replaces metal guard rail with a concrete one because they're tired of the metal one being damaged by vehicles. So now MoDOT kills somebody with the concrete guard rail.

Guilty verdict

The problem with the former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict is that the verdict was reached before a jury was even selected and seated.

Afghanistan

Please stop saying the war in Afghanistan is over. It's not. The Biden administration will spend nearly $3.5 billion dollars there next year, and will leave nearly one-third of the troops currently stationed there along with over 3,000 military contractors.

Speak Out
