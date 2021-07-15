Speak Out 7/15/21

Broadway Theater

The Broadway Theater is an eyesore and danger on Broadway. And there is no way this area will raise $15 million to fix it up. Anyone who gives money thinking they are helping is just prolonging the inevitable, wasting their money and potentially allowing a hazard on Broadway to become deadly. Unless a wealthy person steps forward soon with a gift of millions of dollars, it should be torn down so something safe and practical can replace it. Sad for history but necessary tor safety.

Guard rail

MoDOT does it again. I-55 between Scott city and Kelso exit, MoDOT replaces metal guard rail with a concrete one because they're tired of the metal one being damaged by vehicles. So now MoDOT kills somebody with the concrete guard rail.