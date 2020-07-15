Speak Out 7/15/20

Mask mandate

No government agency or official can make laws and threaten to arrest or fine a person for not wearing a mask. Individual businesses do have the right to make the rules for their establishment, and the public can choose if they want to patronize them. Laws are passed by each state's legislature after debate. In most cities their councils pass laws after holding public hearings. I agree a mask should be worn in certain places, but the public has the right voice their opinion. I have talked to a few respiratory therapists about wearing masks every day, and some are concerned that it gives people a false sense of security and can cause respiratory problems in the future. But I never hear this in the media. If the health department was really concerned about people's health, they would ban cigarettes, alcohol and fine people who are obese. These are major health problems that are self-inflicted, and they do nothing. We as Americans are free to choose the risk we want to take. This is a horrible virus, but it can't stop us from living our lives. It's going to spread and has until it either weakens or a vaccine is discovered.