Speak Out 7-13-22

To keep the homeless from creating a crime problem in Cape Girardeau, we need to outlaw camping in the Cape Girardeau city limits. In order to prevent the set up of homeless camps in Cape Girardeau.
As Congress piles on gun legislation, mass murders will escalate. American citizens become an increasingly softer target. Criminals do not obey gun laws, plain and simple. The solution is strengthening anemic economic policies to busy idled hands. Congress is a long way from figuring that out.
Millions of Americans can no longer safely exercise the freedom to attend parades, send their children to school, attend church, or otherwise assemble. All because the Supreme Court thinks anyone should have the freedom to own a weapon originally designed for military use that allows one person to carry out tremendous carnage and destroy many lives in seconds. That isn't what the founding fathers had in mind.
You will not see this on the national Democrat media, so you need to watch FOX news to learn that the release of oil from the strategic oil reserves is being sent partially to China. WHY? That is a question all Americans should be asking. Biden thinks more of China than of his own country. Do I hear impeachable offense?
It would be a waste of time to try and explain the engineering behind the inverted diamond to people who are STILL complaining about roundabouts. In fact, the same people complaining about the diamond are probably the dangerous drivers who think it is a phenomenal idea to stop in the middle of the roundabouts and wave people ahead of them. Mandatory testing every few years would be the biggest road improvements in the state, but AARP is making sure that won't happen.
9YO baseball just concluded. I have to ask why games are scheduled so late on weeknights? Kids are up until at least 10:30 on school nights, parents on work nights. Plenty of unused fields at Arena Park. What's the logic?
Can't explain the logic but the intent of the new diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction was to move a high volume of traffic smoothly, efficiently and safely through a congested intersection, which is exactly what it is doing. Remember the old one? Just stay in your lane, folks.
I don't know why news people keep repeating these mass shootings over and over again on television for days. Do not talk about it on TV for days because it just gives other crazy people the idea to do the same thing so they get recognized on television. It's terrible.
