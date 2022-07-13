Speak Out 7-13-22

Homelessness, crime

To keep the homeless from creating a crime problem in Cape Girardeau, we need to outlaw camping in the Cape Girardeau city limits. In order to prevent the set up of homeless camps in Cape Girardeau.

Gun legislation

As Congress piles on gun legislation, mass murders will escalate. American citizens become an increasingly softer target. Criminals do not obey gun laws, plain and simple. The solution is strengthening anemic economic policies to busy idled hands. Congress is a long way from figuring that out.

Gun problem

Millions of Americans can no longer safely exercise the freedom to attend parades, send their children to school, attend church, or otherwise assemble. All because the Supreme Court thinks anyone should have the freedom to own a weapon originally designed for military use that allows one person to carry out tremendous carnage and destroy many lives in seconds. That isn't what the founding fathers had in mind.

Oil reserves

You will not see this on the national Democrat media, so you need to watch FOX news to learn that the release of oil from the strategic oil reserves is being sent partially to China. WHY? That is a question all Americans should be asking. Biden thinks more of China than of his own country. Do I hear impeachable offense?