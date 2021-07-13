All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 13, 2021

Speak Out 7/13/21

There has been talk about our government sending people door to door to give citizens the COVID-19 vaccine. I have not had the vaccine because I choose not to. We have laws to protect our medical privacy. Never before in our history have we made so many mistakes in trying to protect we the people...

COVID vaccine

There has been talk about our government sending people door to door to give citizens the COVID-19 vaccine. I have not had the vaccine because I choose not to. We have laws to protect our medical privacy. Never before in our history have we made so many mistakes in trying to protect we the people.

Vaccination rate

A commenter stated not "having 75% of the American population vaccinated against COVID-19 is the greatest tragedy in American history." Really? There are a few events in American history that are more tragic than not being vaccinated for a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate. The Civil War, the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor, the bombing of the World Trade Center. Missing 75% vaccination rate pales in comparison to these tragedies.

Unnecessary deaths

I agree that Republican inaction and misinformation have caused unnecessary COVID deaths. I also agree that Democrat action and misinformation have caused unnecessary aborted baby deaths and unnecessary deaths at our Southern Border.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wealth redistribution

The problem with the redistribution of wealth is that it would have to be done every five to 10 years. If all the money were evenly divided among every living human, within five to 10 years we would have the same number of poor and wealthy as when the distribution was made.

TBY story

I enjoyed the TBY story by Patti Miinch of her travels in her minivan. Now my wife wants to go look at them! Here we go!

Jackson policy

Jackson city leaders are doing the right thing encouraging city employees to be vaccinated or use sick leave if they get COVID. That's a condition of employment, and if employees (or their spouses) don't like it, then you should seek other employment.

Semoball Awards

Congratulations to all the winners of the Semoball Awards. And also congrats to the finalists. What a tremendous honor! We have so many talented athletes in this area.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 25
Prayer 12-25-24
OpinionDec. 24
Our opinion: A look back at 2024 on Christmas Day
OpinionDec. 24
Smith: Merry Christmas!
OpinionDec. 24
De Rugy: Wishing for Santa-like efficiency in the USA

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-24-24
OpinionDec. 24
Prayer 12-24-24
Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal
OpinionDec. 23
Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal
Hanson: Dronomania
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: Dronomania
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's election?
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's election?
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
OpinionDec. 23
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
OpinionDec. 23
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
Prayer 12-23-24
OpinionDec. 23
Prayer 12-23-24
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy