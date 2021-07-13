Speak Out 7/13/21

There has been talk about our government sending people door to door to give citizens the COVID-19 vaccine. I have not had the vaccine because I choose not to. We have laws to protect our medical privacy. Never before in our history have we made so many mistakes in trying to protect we the people.
A commenter stated not "having 75% of the American population vaccinated against COVID-19 is the greatest tragedy in American history." Really? There are a few events in American history that are more tragic than not being vaccinated for a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate. The Civil War, the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor, the bombing of the World Trade Center. Missing 75% vaccination rate pales in comparison to these tragedies.
I agree that Republican inaction and misinformation have caused unnecessary COVID deaths. I also agree that Democrat action and misinformation have caused unnecessary aborted baby deaths and unnecessary deaths at our Southern Border.
The problem with the redistribution of wealth is that it would have to be done every five to 10 years. If all the money were evenly divided among every living human, within five to 10 years we would have the same number of poor and wealthy as when the distribution was made.
I enjoyed the TBY story by Patti Miinch of her travels in her minivan. Now my wife wants to go look at them! Here we go!
Jackson city leaders are doing the right thing encouraging city employees to be vaccinated or use sick leave if they get COVID. That's a condition of employment, and if employees (or their spouses) don't like it, then you should seek other employment.
Congratulations to all the winners of the Semoball Awards. And also congrats to the finalists. What a tremendous honor! We have so many talented athletes in this area.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.