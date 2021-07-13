Speak Out 7/13/21

COVID vaccine

There has been talk about our government sending people door to door to give citizens the COVID-19 vaccine. I have not had the vaccine because I choose not to. We have laws to protect our medical privacy. Never before in our history have we made so many mistakes in trying to protect we the people.

Vaccination rate

A commenter stated not "having 75% of the American population vaccinated against COVID-19 is the greatest tragedy in American history." Really? There are a few events in American history that are more tragic than not being vaccinated for a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate. The Civil War, the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor, the bombing of the World Trade Center. Missing 75% vaccination rate pales in comparison to these tragedies.

Unnecessary deaths

I agree that Republican inaction and misinformation have caused unnecessary COVID deaths. I also agree that Democrat action and misinformation have caused unnecessary aborted baby deaths and unnecessary deaths at our Southern Border.