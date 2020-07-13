Speak Out 7/13/20

Wrong priority

To the people who are tearing down statues: Instead of erasing history, why don’t you spend your time doing something positive for your community. These statues have been here for decades, nobody complained. What are you really accomplishing? Why don’t you set a positive influence for your community?

COVID, cancer

COVID-19 deaths 388.93 per million (38.893 per 100,000). Deaths from cancer 1,839 per million (183.9 per 100,000). Which one does a person have the greater risk of dying from?

BLM insanity

The employees of Ford Motor Company are now asking Ford to stop selling vehicles to law enforcement because of the BLM movement. My advice to Ford would be to tell any employee that did not want to work at building these vehicles that they can go work somewhere else. The insanity in this country keeps growing and it will not stop until someone stands up to it. God help us all if it continues.

Safe classrooms

A student from a local high school tested positive for C-19 after attending a school sanctioned Prom on June 27. I hope the school administrators use better judgment in safe guarding our students when school resumes for the fall semester. If a prom is not safe, how can they ensure that a classroom will be safe?