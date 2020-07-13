All sections
Opinion
July 13, 2020

Speak Out 7/13/20

Wrong priority

To the people who are tearing down statues: Instead of erasing history, why don’t you spend your time doing something positive for your community. These statues have been here for decades, nobody complained. What are you really accomplishing? Why don’t you set a positive influence for your community?

COVID, cancer

COVID-19 deaths 388.93 per million (38.893 per 100,000). Deaths from cancer 1,839 per million (183.9 per 100,000). Which one does a person have the greater risk of dying from?

BLM insanity

The employees of Ford Motor Company are now asking Ford to stop selling vehicles to law enforcement because of the BLM movement. My advice to Ford would be to tell any employee that did not want to work at building these vehicles that they can go work somewhere else. The insanity in this country keeps growing and it will not stop until someone stands up to it. God help us all if it continues.

Safe classrooms

A student from a local high school tested positive for C-19 after attending a school sanctioned Prom on June 27. I hope the school administrators use better judgment in safe guarding our students when school resumes for the fall semester. If a prom is not safe, how can they ensure that a classroom will be safe?

HVAC at school

As an environmental technician, I advise parents considering sending their children back to school to consider the HVAC ventilation systems that carry common air throughout school buildings.

Thank you

Thank you so much to the employees of the Cape License Bureau office for letting seniors go first in line yesterday, July 8th. Seldom do we seniors get preferential treatment. In this case, it was a blessing. So my thanks to you all.

Love it or leave

I heard where there is a petition going around to change the name of St. Louis, Missouri. Why? I have this to say to all the people who want to change everything in this country: LEAVE, GO SOMEWHERE ELSE. If you hate this country so much and want to change our history, just LEAVE. You will not be missed, and after awhile you will realize what a mistake you made and what fools you are. So go ahead and leave, and if you need help leaving, true Americans will assist you with a smile on their face.

Wear mask

Trump said “masks are good.” And he claimed he wears masks when around people who aren’t tested and within 6 feet of him. Now it’s OK for you holdouts to get a mask on.

Medicaid expansion

Deep red Oklahoma just voted to expand Medicaid under the ACA. When a solid Republican state embraces the ACA, it shows you just how out of step Trump is with Americans when it comes to health care. People want the ACA, even Republicans!

