Speak Out 7-11-21

Keystone

I read today that the Keystone Pipeline folks are suing the Biden administration for $15 billion. While, should they win, the money would come from our taxes, it will be the best money ever spent. How dare this president stop a major construction project in its midst with millions of dollars in materials and equipment purchased and then be supposed to eat the losses. Maybe the president would skim a little pocket change off his $7 trillion give away plan to settle?

Traffic lights

With the technology of today, why couldn't the traffic lights be operated to change when emergency vehicles are going to be going through the intersection?

Why bow?

During the G-20 economic summit in London on April 1, 2009, the 44th president bowed before Saudi King Abdullah. At a White House meeting June 28, 2021, the 46th president took a knee before Israeli President Rivlin. If the United States is the strongest nation in the world, why do Democrat presidents feel the need to bow before foreign representatives?