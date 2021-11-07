All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJuly 10, 2021

Speak Out 7-11-21

The current administration is trying to confiscate, using deadly force, the firearms of law abiding gun owners. Legal guns owners already comply with all current laws and regulations in force. As a matter of fact, concealed carry weapon permit holders have the lowest overall crime rate than any demographic group, including law enforcement officers. ...

Gun laws

The current administration is trying to confiscate, using deadly force, the firearms of law abiding gun owners. Legal guns owners already comply with all current laws and regulations in force. As a matter of fact, concealed carry weapon permit holders have the lowest overall crime rate than any demographic group, including law enforcement officers. Gun violence is on the rise because of the radical Leftists' attempts to defund the police. This is demonstrated by the spikes of gun violence in Chicago and New York City.

COVID in Missouri

Missouri has been one of the worst states, if not the worst, when it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic. It has an extremely low vaccination rate and is one of the hot spots when it comes to the delta variant. When it comes to COVID-19, Missouri has be a failure.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Keystone

I read today that the Keystone Pipeline folks are suing the Biden administration for $15 billion. While, should they win, the money would come from our taxes, it will be the best money ever spent. How dare this president stop a major construction project in its midst with millions of dollars in materials and equipment purchased and then be supposed to eat the losses. Maybe the president would skim a little pocket change off his $7 trillion give away plan to settle?

Traffic lights

With the technology of today, why couldn't the traffic lights be operated to change when emergency vehicles are going to be going through the intersection?

Why bow?

During the G-20 economic summit in London on April 1, 2009, the 44th president bowed before Saudi King Abdullah. At a White House meeting June 28, 2021, the 46th president took a knee before Israeli President Rivlin. If the United States is the strongest nation in the world, why do Democrat presidents feel the need to bow before foreign representatives?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillio...
OpinionDec. 20
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous ups...
OpinionDec. 20
Prayer 12-20-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
Prayer 12-19-24
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy