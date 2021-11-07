Speak Out 7-11-21

The current administration is trying to confiscate, using deadly force, the firearms of law abiding gun owners. Legal guns owners already comply with all current laws and regulations in force. As a matter of fact, concealed carry weapon permit holders have the lowest overall crime rate than any demographic group, including law enforcement officers. Gun violence is on the rise because of the radical Leftists' attempts to defund the police. This is demonstrated by the spikes of gun violence in Chicago and New York City.
Missouri has been one of the worst states, if not the worst, when it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic. It has an extremely low vaccination rate and is one of the hot spots when it comes to the delta variant. When it comes to COVID-19, Missouri has be a failure.
I read today that the Keystone Pipeline folks are suing the Biden administration for $15 billion. While, should they win, the money would come from our taxes, it will be the best money ever spent. How dare this president stop a major construction project in its midst with millions of dollars in materials and equipment purchased and then be supposed to eat the losses. Maybe the president would skim a little pocket change off his $7 trillion give away plan to settle?
With the technology of today, why couldn't the traffic lights be operated to change when emergency vehicles are going to be going through the intersection?
During the G-20 economic summit in London on April 1, 2009, the 44th president bowed before Saudi King Abdullah. At a White House meeting June 28, 2021, the 46th president took a knee before Israeli President Rivlin. If the United States is the strongest nation in the world, why do Democrat presidents feel the need to bow before foreign representatives?
