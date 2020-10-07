Speak Out 7/10/20

Restaurant safety

I notice a number of restaurants in the area that are trying to do the right thing. They are spacing out the tables and having everyone wear masks. I will go out of my way to support those restaurants. Others are packing in customers with no masks in site. Those restaurants I will go out of my way not to support, both now and the foreseeable future.

The mob

The history of mob rule repeats. In the year 33, the mob yelled “crucify Him” and they did. In 1692, they yelled “burn the witches” and they did. In 2020, the mob yelled “tear down statues” and our so-called leaders are obeying and allowing their removal. Even in Cape the mayor changed his mind to submit to the angry mob.