Speak Out 7/10/20

I notice a number of restaurants in the area that are trying to do the right thing. They are spacing out the tables and having everyone wear masks. I will go out of my way to support those restaurants. Others are packing in customers with no masks in site. Those restaurants I will go out of my way not to support, both now and the foreseeable future.
The history of mob rule repeats. In the year 33, the mob yelled “crucify Him” and they did. In 1692, they yelled “burn the witches” and they did. In 2020, the mob yelled “tear down statues” and our so-called leaders are obeying and allowing their removal. Even in Cape the mayor changed his mind to submit to the angry mob.
A lot a people seem to be confused about the word “right.” Just because you may have the right doesn’t mean the action is right. Wear a mask, it’s not about rights, it’s about doing the right thing.
Celebrating freedom
Saturday morning a national news commentator reported “there is little to celebrate freedom for with the beaches being closed.” REALLY!?
A 12-year-old white boy was attacked without provocation by a Black male (adult) who was driving by when the boy was dancing. A couple of comments. Some responses to the article were, “Where were the police?” Obviously, the police cannot be everywhere at all times. Why blame the police for this? Your agenda is obvious. The police did apprehend this thug.
