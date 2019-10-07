Speak Out 7/10/19

Illinois flooding

The need for an I-224 corridor is highlighted by Southern Illinois flooding. Commerce between Southern Illinois and the Cape regional area has been effectively reduced to a standstill by Highway 3 and 146 flooding. The Chester Bridge is quite prone to flooding. Unfortunately, Southern Illinois has been treated like a step-child by the Chicago regional interests and by most of the Illinois U.S. Congressional delegation. Sure, higher capacity pumps for backwater would help, but the problem of years of neglect of the transportation system glaringly remains. A first step would be to connect a properly elevated 20-mile interstate corridor between the Cape bridge and I-57 near Ullin. This would insure intra-region access for businesses and employees on both sides of the river.