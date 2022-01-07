Speak Out 7/1/22

City raises

I wish the city would be more honest about these city raises for all the employees. They don't tell you that employees that have worked for the city 20-plus years at most only will get a 2% raise while all the new hires and employees that have worked for the city a year to five years are getting the almost 12% raise. They have turned their back on all the employees who have been here longer! That have sweat blood for the city! Plus the bonus money all these new hires are getting. All the city workers that have been here 20-plus years should be getting the same amount everyone else is getting! There's a reason why employees that have been here longer make more than the new hires. They put in the time!

Marriage and religion

With the recent court ruling, many are now worried about the status of same-sex marriages. Perhaps now is the time to separate religion and government with respect to marriage. The government would only handle the legal aspects of what is now called "marriage" and call it something else. The churches would handle the religious aspects. Everyone would have equal access to the legal aspects, and the churches could set up whatever requirements they want for their congregations.

Better enforcement

On Thursday afternoon a semi-truck driver parked his car on one of our neighborhood streets, right in front of a "No Parking on This Side of the Street" sign. On Friday, while my husband was mowing the lawn, he saw two police cars drive right by. Neither stopped, even though the signs are posted all along that side of the street. My next door neighbor said he called the police Friday. Nobody came. I called them this morning, on Saturday, and the police dispatcher said she'd tell someone. Yes, the truck is still there and has not been ticketed. I'm all for our city workers getting raises. Even more so, I'm all for our city police actually doing their job. Police the roundabouts and the streets that are known for speeding. Enforce the laws, particularly when a citizen calls in about an issue.