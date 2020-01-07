All sections
OpinionJuly 1, 2020
Speak Out 7/1/20
I am one very unhappy grandmother! My grandson, in the army for eight years, just recently came home. They have three children. They took time to come and look for a home, and applied for a loan. They were staying with her sister while the loan was being waited on. After doing all they thought they had to do, they have been told he hasn't been on his job long enough! Do they not make loans to veterans anymore? Meanwhile they have lost the home they thought would be theirs! What a shame!...

Loans to veterans

I am one very unhappy grandmother! My grandson, in the army for eight years, just recently came home. They have three children. They took time to come and look for a home, and applied for a loan. They were staying with her sister while the loan was being waited on. After doing all they thought they had to do, they have been told he hasn't been on his job long enough! Do they not make loans to veterans anymore? Meanwhile they have lost the home they thought would be theirs! What a shame!

VP qualities

The Democrats have made the 2nd most powerful position in the United States meaningless by making the sole qualification being Black and a woman. The person who holds this office needs to be able to step into the presidency at a moments notice, Vice President Mike Pence is able to do that. Are any of the people on Biden's list?

Freedom Corner

Go ahead and stand on Freedom Corner with your purple hair, yoga pants, and crayon colored signs while you shake your fists at the sky. The rest of us will mow our yards, clean our gutters, pay our bills, and help our neighbors in a meaningful way.

Speak Out
