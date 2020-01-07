Speak Out 7/1/20

VP qualities

The Democrats have made the 2nd most powerful position in the United States meaningless by making the sole qualification being Black and a woman. The person who holds this office needs to be able to step into the presidency at a moments notice, Vice President Mike Pence is able to do that. Are any of the people on Biden's list?

Freedom Corner

Go ahead and stand on Freedom Corner with your purple hair, yoga pants, and crayon colored signs while you shake your fists at the sky. The rest of us will mow our yards, clean our gutters, pay our bills, and help our neighbors in a meaningful way.