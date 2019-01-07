Speak Out 7/1/19

Say what?

It is certainly clear that Trump supporters never actually read or listen to what the man attempts to say. If they did, their signs would just say, “Huh?”

Shame!

At 62 years old, I am getting to the point where nothing surprises me anymore. But some things still disappoint me and one of those things is President Donald Trump’s son getting spat on by a restaurant employee and then seeing a “go fund me” account set up for this despicable person. I hope the Democrats are totally ashamed with the atmosphere of hate they have created that makes way for this type of behavior.