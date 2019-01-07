All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJuly 1, 2019

Speak Out 7/1/19

Congratulations to all the recent college and high school graduates. If you received a gift, it is courteous to acknowledge the gift and say “Thank you.” A text message is acceptable and I’m sure will be appreciated. ...

Thank you notes

Congratulations to all the recent college and high school graduates. If you received a gift, it is courteous to acknowledge the gift and say “Thank you.” A text message is acceptable and I’m sure will be appreciated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Say what?

It is certainly clear that Trump supporters never actually read or listen to what the man attempts to say. If they did, their signs would just say, “Huh?”

Shame!

At 62 years old, I am getting to the point where nothing surprises me anymore. But some things still disappoint me and one of those things is President Donald Trump’s son getting spat on by a restaurant employee and then seeing a “go fund me” account set up for this despicable person. I hope the Democrats are totally ashamed with the atmosphere of hate they have created that makes way for this type of behavior.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 22
Prayer 10-22-24
OpinionOct. 21
Speak Out: Missouri fans applaud enhanced coverage on semiss...
OpinionOct. 21
Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freed...
OpinionOct. 21
Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
OpinionOct. 21
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised
Prayer 10-21-24
OpinionOct. 21
Prayer 10-21-24
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
OpinionOct. 19
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
OpinionOct. 19
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
OpinionOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
Prayer 10-19-24
OpinionOct. 19
Prayer 10-19-24
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
OpinionOct. 18
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
York: A shift in the race
OpinionOct. 18
York: A shift in the race
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy