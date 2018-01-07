All sections
Speak Out 7/1/18

Speak Out 7/1/18

Missouri enrollment

Mizzou doesn't care about the collateral damage of their misplaced activism. And I don't care enough about Mizzou to spend my $30,000 a year there.

Social media

Social media is anything but social. It's often an excuse to avoid relationships, for misrepresenting the truth, and creating false propaganda. And those who have social media friends and followers often find themselves staring at a screen alone during their darkest hours instead of being surrounded by actual friends. But you go ahead with your tweeting and what not if it gives you some kind of purpose.

Comeback player

I'm not a Notre Dane fan, but Riley Burger is the best all around athlete in Southeast Missouri and is hands down the Comeback Player of the Year.

Social media addiction

You might have a social media addiction if you update your social media accounts before acknowledging and understanding the experience that you want to share. Put your phone down. Watch your kids. Look at the sunset. And realize you can do it all without posting about it.

WTG, Welker

Congratulations to Lauren Welker for an outstanding high school career. You and Grace Pehle made soccer a lot more enjoyable to watch. We'll miss you and that irreplaceable energy and accompanying smile.

Middle class

Harley-Davidson is looking to the future when the growing middle classes in China and India as well the wealthy Europeans can afford expensive motorcycles. Working class U.S. citizens will be struggling to pay for housing and health care -- as well as the trillions of dollars of national debt incurred in the next 10 years by tax cuts for the wealthy.

Football Friday

Bring on our Friday night football!

FBI biased

The Justice Department inspector general has determined that senior FBI officials exhibited a disturbing "willingness to take official action" to hurt (Donald) Trump's chances to become president. And cue dumbfounded Democrats and their patsy liberal media to ignore, excuse, and shift blame.

Prop A

Thanks to the local League of Women Voters and the Cape Girardeau Public Library for hosting a forum on Proposition A, the so-called right to work proposal. After learning about the pros and cons of the issue, I'm a definite NO.

