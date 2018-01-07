Speak Out 7/1/18

Missouri enrollment

Mizzou doesn't care about the collateral damage of their misplaced activism. And I don't care enough about Mizzou to spend my $30,000 a year there.

Social media

Social media is anything but social. It's often an excuse to avoid relationships, for misrepresenting the truth, and creating false propaganda. And those who have social media friends and followers often find themselves staring at a screen alone during their darkest hours instead of being surrounded by actual friends. But you go ahead with your tweeting and what not if it gives you some kind of purpose.

Comeback player

I'm not a Notre Dane fan, but Riley Burger is the best all around athlete in Southeast Missouri and is hands down the Comeback Player of the Year.

Social media addiction

You might have a social media addiction if you update your social media accounts before acknowledging and understanding the experience that you want to share. Put your phone down. Watch your kids. Look at the sunset. And realize you can do it all without posting about it.