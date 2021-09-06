Speak Out 6/9/21

Education, not politics

The Department of Education should be dismantled. Over the years it has become more political and now its bureaucrats are teaching our children to be racist with their teaching of Critical Race Theory. We as parents and grandparents should take back our schools. We were forced to take God out of our schools at a time when the family structure began to deteriorate. Now our children are suffering and deserve a chance of an education system that focuses on preparing them to be successful in their lives, rather than indoctrinating them with political beliefs.

Remember Benghazi?

Isn't it amazing that Republicans were screaming for a Commission to investigate Benghazi but decided the Capitol insurrection didn't need one. What was the difference? Benghazi investigated Hillary Clinton, and the Capitol insurrection Commission would have investigated Donald Trump. No further explanation is needed.

Casino licenses

I can't believe a group in Lake of the Ozarks is trying to steal a casino license from Caruthersville. We like the entertainment of going to the boat there. How typical, though, of rich people. They have all sorts of development and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks, but they want to take a casino from somewhere else, where people have less. As for them trying to take Cape's casino, what a laugh. Who do these people think they are?