All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJune 9, 2021

Speak Out 6/9/21

The Department of Education should be dismantled. Over the years it has become more political and now its bureaucrats are teaching our children to be racist with their teaching of Critical Race Theory. We as parents and grandparents should take back our schools. ...

Education, not politics

The Department of Education should be dismantled. Over the years it has become more political and now its bureaucrats are teaching our children to be racist with their teaching of Critical Race Theory. We as parents and grandparents should take back our schools. We were forced to take God out of our schools at a time when the family structure began to deteriorate. Now our children are suffering and deserve a chance of an education system that focuses on preparing them to be successful in their lives, rather than indoctrinating them with political beliefs.

Remember Benghazi?

Isn't it amazing that Republicans were screaming for a Commission to investigate Benghazi but decided the Capitol insurrection didn't need one. What was the difference? Benghazi investigated Hillary Clinton, and the Capitol insurrection Commission would have investigated Donald Trump. No further explanation is needed.

Casino licenses

I can't believe a group in Lake of the Ozarks is trying to steal a casino license from Caruthersville. We like the entertainment of going to the boat there. How typical, though, of rich people. They have all sorts of development and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks, but they want to take a casino from somewhere else, where people have less. As for them trying to take Cape's casino, what a laugh. Who do these people think they are?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fauci lied

A new phrase for COVID-19 resurrected from the Bush 43 era should become common usage today. "Bush lied, people died," should be replaced with, "Fauci lied, people died."

Federal funds

So for the state governors that knocked out unemployment benefits, those states should not be able to receive any government funds. Cut them off, too.

Russian hackers

In the last two months our country has been hacked by a foreign country, supposedly Russia. These two security hacks have shutdown a vital fuel pipeline and now have disrupted a major meat processing company. This never happened during the Trump administration. He would not have put up with it, and Russia and the rest of the world knew it. What is next? What is the Biden administration going to do about it? Probably not much. Do you feel more secure now with the liberals in charge? I don't. We were more secure under Trump because other nations' fear of reprisals by him. We had a strong president and need one again.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lopez: The real sisterhood
OpinionNov. 20
Lopez: The real sisterhood
Prayer 11-20-24
OpinionNov. 20
Prayer 11-20-24
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 19
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
OpinionNov. 19
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
OpinionNov. 19
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
OpinionNov. 19
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
Prayer 11-19-24
OpinionNov. 19
Prayer 11-19-24
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 18
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy