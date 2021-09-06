Speak Out 6/9/21

The Department of Education should be dismantled. Over the years it has become more political and now its bureaucrats are teaching our children to be racist with their teaching of Critical Race Theory. We as parents and grandparents should take back our schools. We were forced to take God out of our schools at a time when the family structure began to deteriorate. Now our children are suffering and deserve a chance of an education system that focuses on preparing them to be successful in their lives, rather than indoctrinating them with political beliefs.
Isn't it amazing that Republicans were screaming for a Commission to investigate Benghazi but decided the Capitol insurrection didn't need one. What was the difference? Benghazi investigated Hillary Clinton, and the Capitol insurrection Commission would have investigated Donald Trump. No further explanation is needed.
I can't believe a group in Lake of the Ozarks is trying to steal a casino license from Caruthersville. We like the entertainment of going to the boat there. How typical, though, of rich people. They have all sorts of development and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks, but they want to take a casino from somewhere else, where people have less. As for them trying to take Cape's casino, what a laugh. Who do these people think they are?
A new phrase for COVID-19 resurrected from the Bush 43 era should become common usage today. "Bush lied, people died," should be replaced with, "Fauci lied, people died."
So for the state governors that knocked out unemployment benefits, those states should not be able to receive any government funds. Cut them off, too.
In the last two months our country has been hacked by a foreign country, supposedly Russia. These two security hacks have shutdown a vital fuel pipeline and now have disrupted a major meat processing company. This never happened during the Trump administration. He would not have put up with it, and Russia and the rest of the world knew it. What is next? What is the Biden administration going to do about it? Probably not much. Do you feel more secure now with the liberals in charge? I don't. We were more secure under Trump because other nations' fear of reprisals by him. We had a strong president and need one again.
