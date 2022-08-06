Speak Out 6-8-22

Darts, guns

No one can buy lawn darts anymore because they were considered too dangerous, yet anyone 18 and older can buy an assault weapon. I challenge you to compare the number of deaths from lawn darts to an AR-15.

Dems had control

A recent Speak Out caller said the moments of silence after mass shootings have been on the part of Republicans. Well, then answer this very simple question that liberals and Democrats are so relieved no reporter has the intelligence to ask. Why, if Democrats are so concerned about gun violence, didn't they pass a law in the entire two years the Democrats had Obama in the White House and a majority in both houses? When you can answer that, you can start pointing fingers at Republicans!