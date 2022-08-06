Speak Out 6-8-22

"Censorship is telling a man he can't have a steak just because a baby can't chew it" -- Mark Twain. Think about that the next time you hear Republicans wanting to ban books from schools! Just because you disagree with an author doesn't mean the book is bad! Grow up!
The rest of Cape Girardeau holds a PRIDE event everyday by going to work, not coloring our hair with four kinds of Kool-Aid, and not shoving our sexual preferences in anyone's face.
No one can buy lawn darts anymore because they were considered too dangerous, yet anyone 18 and older can buy an assault weapon. I challenge you to compare the number of deaths from lawn darts to an AR-15.
A recent Speak Out caller said the moments of silence after mass shootings have been on the part of Republicans. Well, then answer this very simple question that liberals and Democrats are so relieved no reporter has the intelligence to ask. Why, if Democrats are so concerned about gun violence, didn't they pass a law in the entire two years the Democrats had Obama in the White House and a majority in both houses? When you can answer that, you can start pointing fingers at Republicans!
