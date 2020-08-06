Speak Out 6/8/20

All lives matter, including those that are aborted in clinics across this country every day. Where are the protesters for the unborn?
Calming protests
They say streets calmer because police claim curfews. I disagree; that isn’t all. His brother ask for the people to protest in peace and not riot, steal, burn and destroy property. I would say that has a lot to cause the calmer streets.
The Speak Out author who claimed that race wasn’t a factor and simply wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart was the problem missed the point in spectacular fashion. The reason African Americans have a higher death rate from COVID-19 is because they have been denied adequate health care because of drastic cuts to Medicaid, loss of clinics in rural and urban areas and lack of economic opportunities to get health insurance. With Trump doing everything he can to kill off the ACA and some governors rejection of Medicaid expansion, it’s no wonder African Americans are dying at a higher rate.
I find it amusing that local liberals were silent that one of their protesters marched down Broadway with an assault rifle (real or replica).
No sane person gets their political or social motivation from Cardi B, Lebron, or Michael Moore. And no sane person is going to be influenced by silly social media posts and hashtags.
I am male. I am white. I don’t even remember the first time, or how many times, I was told by my parents that if stopped by the police, the words to remember were, “Yes, sir.” and “No, sir.” And to answer all questions to the best of my ability. Some 50 years later, I had my first experience being stopped by a police officer, and it was for speeding. The way that stop progressed and the way it ended suggest the advice given those 50+ years before was petty good advice.
Today I listened to Al Sharpton’s eulogy at Mr. Floyd’s funeral; not one time did he say anything positive. I know many black men of all ages. They have the same opportunity to better themselves as my white friends. The ones that are more successful, black and white, have degrees or learned a trade. They all have worked hard to make a better life for themselves. Many grew up in poverty and around the drug world. They made the choice to work hard to get out of that lifestyle. The people who made the decision to not further their education or go to work, stay in the drug world, and blame their problems on others are still in poverty, in and out of jail, or dead. Many are drug addicts or alcoholics, black and white.
If you can’t find a job, then you must not be looking. I’m an independent contractor with more work than hours in the day. My young adult child and everyone of her friends has found a summer job earning between $12.50 and $19 an hour. There are help wanted ads for concrete workers earning $30 with no experience is required.
Now I hear the White House is comparing Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church to Winston Churchill’s visiting bombed out homes and businesses in wartime London. That’s like saying giving a homeless person a quarter puts you in the same league with Mother Teresa.
