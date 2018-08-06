Speak Out 6/8/18

Cape Splash

Thanks to all the teenagers and adults working with the Parks Department. I know we wouldn't be able to go to Cape Splash without summer workers who care about the customers and make sure the experience is always a good one. Thanks to the coaches and the league organizers, too. You are appreciated.

Pardon bipartisan?

If Republican President Trump commutes the sentence of one time Democrat governor of Illinois, would that be considered a good step in the direction of bipartisanship?

Transportation tax

So, the state legislature is putting a transportation tax on the November ballot. Since when did Republicans support tax increases? Could it be that they were hoping no one realized what they were doing while Eric Greitens was creating a smoke screen for their actions. Funny thing is I think the tax increase is smart and good for the state. Just why didn't they do it when Nixon was governor?